GWI dispels rumours that Region Nine improvements attract cost for residents

The state-owned Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is dispelling rumours that the company’s recent interventions to provide improved quality and water access to residents of Region Nine attracts a cost for those residents.
“The company wishes to make it clear that no immediate plans are in place to attach a cost to the services being provided and therefore customers were never informed of impending charges. These recent interventions in communities in North, South and Central Rupununi are in keeping with President David Granger’s call for equity on the coastland and hinterland.”
GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and other senior company officials have so far visited some 33 communities in Region 9 where inconsistencies in the quality and access to potable water were observed.
“These observations included the lack of productivity of hand-dug wells, compromised water quality, faulty infrastructure, design flaws of water systems and the need for additional water sources and storage tanks, well maintenance, construction of trestles, leaks to be fixed and repair works to be done on solar panels.”
GWI said that upon noticing these conditions and engaging toshaos, senior councillors and residents to ascertain their current water situation, GWI saw the need to intervene and improve the lives of its brothers and sisters in the region.
“Among the works already completed are the drilling of wells in Aishalton, Sand Creek, Kanuku, St. Ignatius and Karasabi. Other ongoing interventions include the installation of Photovoltaic Systems to pump water to the community, improving productivity and increasing storage capacity of wells, water quality testing and the construction of trestles.”
