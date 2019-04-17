Gunmen kill money changer outside mall-escape on bike with cash and firearm

Police have launched an intense manhunt for two gunmen who escaped with cash and a firearm after killing moneychanger Prince William Alleyne outside Ashmin’s Mall. The killing occurred around 10:40 hrs yesterday.

Alleyne, 57, of Lot 88 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, was shot in the head during a scuffle with the robbers.

The father of two collapsed on the eastern parapet in High Street, while the killers escaped on a CG motorcycle that they had parked further up High Street.

Eyewitnesses said that the gunmen’s heads were covered and that they sported heavy beards.

They appeared to have been familiar with their victim’s routine, since persons close to Alleyne said that he would habitually park his car in High Street, in the vicinity of the Ashmin’s Mall, before heading the America Street to ply his trade.

Ranks from Brickdam, Alberttown and CID Headquarters, Eve Leary are said to be looking for two known men in connection with the crime.

Police said that Alleyne left his home around 10:00 hrs in his car, PMM 9512, taking his licensed pistol and an undisclosed sum of cash.

He secured and parked his car on the eastern parapet outside Ashmin’s Mall in High Street.

Two men immediately confronted him. A scuffle ensued, during which the men shot Alleyne in the head and snatched his bag containing his money and firearm.

Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a gunshot and then seeing two young men, whose heads were covered and who sported beards, sprinting south up High Street.

They then clambered onto a CG motorcycle. According to eyewitnesses, the men appeared to be nervous and “had to crank the bike about three times” before they got it started.

They then escaped further south down High Street.

Alleyne was taken by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation when he later succumbed.

Kaieteur News understands that Alleyne had been plying his trade for several years. He reportedly suffered a broken leg several years ago when bandits in a vehicle tried to run him down while he was riding a motorcycle.

It was just last February that a gunman shot money changer Shawn Nurse dead in America Street.

Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ of Apartment 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot in the left side of the face during a struggle with the gunman, who was attempting to relieve him of a large sum of foreign and local currency.

The father of three died at the scene, while his killer fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

There have been arrests for this murder.