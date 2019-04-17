Gun stolen from exhibit room ‘miraculously returned’-was linked to shooting death of mentally ill man by city constable

Police officials are trying to find out how a revolver that was linked to a manslaughter case involving the killing of a mentally ill man was removed from an exhibit room, and then miraculously returned.

A senior police official stated that the firearm was ‘miraculously returned’ yesterday. He was unable to say who removed the firearm and who brought it back.

The official confirmed that the revolver is the property of the City Constabulary.

It is linked to the January 2018 manslaughter case in which Gregory Bascom, a City Constabulary lance corporal, wa

s charged for killing 34-year-old Tiger Bay resident Marlon Fredericks.

According to reports, Fredericks, 34, who was unarmed, was shot by Bascom as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.

The Tiger Bay resident, who was described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence, as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.

The accused is on $800,000 bail.