Latest update April 17th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Concacaf Men’s Olympic QualifiersGuyana among 16 participating Caribbean nations; draw to be held today

Apr 17, 2019 Sports 0

 

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today announced details for the preliminary rounds of the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. Regional qualifiers will begin this summer, with matches in Central America and the Caribbean.
The qualification process for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship will kick off with an initial round in the Caribbean. For this opening phase, set to take place July 17-21, 2019, in four venues that will be announced in the coming days, the 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups.
After round robin play, the group winners will advance to a final play-in match (1A v 1D and 1B v 1C). The winner in each play-in match will qualify for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.
The 16 participating teams in the Caribbean are: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The draw for the Caribbean preliminary round is scheduled for today at 11:00 am ET. Fans will be able to follow all the action via Concacaf.com.
In Central America, qualifying will be disputed in three individual home-and-away series, with the three series winners advancing to the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship. The matchups – 1 v 6, 2 v 5 and 3 v 4 – will be determined via the FIFA World Ranking of March 31st, 2019. The matches will take place the first 3 weeks of July.
The six participating teams in Central America are (in order by ranking): Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Nicaragua and Guatemala.
The format, host country and dates for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers will be announced at a later date. Mexico, Canada and the United States are set to participate as the North American representatives.

More in this category

Sports

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketPG march into 4th consecutive final as Harcourt shinesCrawford, Andrews power unbeaten F division to 1st final

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketPG march into 4th...

Apr 17, 2019

By Sean Devers Yesterday a fine all-round performance from skipper Keston Harcourt led defending Champions Presidential Guard (PG) to its fourth consecutive final, while 5-12 from Leon Crawford and a...
Read More
Something does not add up here

Something does not add up here

Apr 17, 2019

Sarwan accepts invitation to work with West Indies men

Sarwan accepts invitation to work with West...

Apr 17, 2019

Concacaf Men’s Olympic QualifiersGuyana among 16 participating Caribbean nations; draw to be held today

Concacaf Men’s Olympic QualifiersGuyana among...

Apr 17, 2019

RHTYSC Cricket Teams to host Day of Sports for Namilco 50th Anniversary

RHTYSC Cricket Teams to host Day of Sports for...

Apr 17, 2019

RHTYSC 29th Award CeremonyHand-in-Hand, Parliament Office, PPDI, Bissan’s Trading and Len’s Craft on board

RHTYSC 29th Award CeremonyHand-in-Hand,...

Apr 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]