Black Bush family believes brutal home invasion linked to bank withdrawal

An elderly couple, both of whom are farmers, along with their niece and nephew who live with them at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, were the latest victims of an armed robbery yesterday around 02:00 hours.

Silvie Hussain, 60, told this publication that she was kicked to the head three times and tied up beside her husband and nephew in a room while the perpetrators tugged her teenaged niece around and ransacked the entire upper and lower flat of their house.

Her niece said there were six men but two entered the home while the others stood guard in the yard. They demanded that the family hand over their jewellery, money and “the black bag” containing $1.2M, which they withdrew from a bank earlier in the day.

According to Hussain, she heard a strange noise from the fan in her niece’s bedroom and called out to her “but she scream and then the bandits dem appear in front of me and seh ‘we come for the money’ and then he shoot on the wall.

“So then I took my bag that had $200,000, $630 US and two diamond rings and I give them”.

She added that it was after she handed over the money and rings that the men told them to lie flat and they proceeded to tie them up. It was at that point that the men said, “dem na want that money; dem want the black bag”.

Hussain explained that earlier that day her husband withdrew $1.2 M from a commercial bank and placed it in a black bag and handed the bag over to his niece at another commercial bank location.

But “there was this rastaman looking at us and the rasta ask my husband why he watching him like he know he”.

The niece of the woman told Kaieteur News that one of the men who robbed them was a “rastaman” since he had locks, was short and was light brown in complexion, the very description Hussain gave of the ‘rastaman’ at the bank.

She also disclosed that she noticed a red Sienta parked in front their yard during the ordeal, a car similar to the one the ‘rastaman’ was standing near at the commercial bank.

It was further disclosed by Hussain that the bandit who kicked her several times is known to her. “He living right at the front because I saw his face when his kerchief come off his face”, she said. The woman recounted that the men continued to demand the black bag but she told them she had no more.

She said that they then threatened to rape her niece and kill them all. They then continued to ransack the building and found the bag with the money.

The woman stated that one of the men whom she recognized is a relative of a former murder accused. One of their motorcycles, which one of the perpetrators escaped with was found at ‘ Braff’s’ worksite in Black Bush Polder but the perpetrator has not been found.

The police from the Mibicuri Station, located a minute away, arrived shortly after the ordeal but has not returned to investigate up until midday yesterday.

They told the farmers not to touch anything in the home until they returned.