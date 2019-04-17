Attempted murder accused suffers from Delusion Disorder

Dereck Solomon, 60, of Block ‘F’ North Sophia; Greater Georgetown, who has been accused of attempting to murder his reputed wife by stabbing her about the body is to remain on remand The court was told that he suffers from Delusion Disorder.

Three weeks ago, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered that the defendant undergo a psychiatric evaluation to reveal the reason for his violent behaviour. Yesterday police prosecutor Shellon Daniels disclosed the assessment report, which indicated Solomon’s illness.

On his first appearance, the taxi-driver was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable. It was alleged that on March 2, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown; he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carol London with intent to commit murder.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Dexter Todd. Attorney Todd stated that his client underwent three sessions of evaluations with the Doctor assigned to the prison. He also re-entered an application for bail to be granted as he stated that isolation does not help the illness.

He also told the court that if granted bail, Solomon would be in the custody of his family members, and he is ready to comply with any conditions laid down by the court.

However, prosecutor Daniels objected to bail based on the fact that the offence is for attempted murder. According to her, the nature of the offence is very savage as the victim received multiple stab wounds about her body and it was clear the defendant wanted to kill his wife.

Prosecutor Daniels further mentioned that this illness is nothing new to the family as Solomon was previously diagnosed with the condition and his family was not there to show him the attention he needed since the defendant stopped taking his medication.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus refused bail to Solomon citing that he should remain in custody where the authorities will be certain that he will continue to receive treatment. The matter was adjourned until May 16, 2019.

It was reported that on the day in question, Solomon and London had an argument and he left their home. Sometime later that very day, he allegedly returned and picked up a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body.

London was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. She received injuries to her hands and face. As a result, the matter was reported, an investigation was carried out and Solomon was arrested.