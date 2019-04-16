Use more than face mask to protect Guyanese

Was nuff confusion when news come dat about 16 Chinee people in de manganese mine get sick. Then more news come dat two of dem dead. People start to talk bout Swine Flu.

De experts seh was nutten of de sort and de big lab seh how some of de people had leptospirosis. De results come from a proppa lab, one in Trinidad, and de people seh none of de people ever had leptospirosis.

De people get sick because dem breathe in bat down and rat pee. De people was suppose to get protective mask and things like dat. But Bosai didn’t care. It send dem people in de mines just suh. When de authorities ask if dem had protective face mask, Bosai seh dem probably dem wid Customs.

But is Burnham gon get de blame in de end. He was de one who tell de manganese people dat is better Guyana keep its manganese than allow some farrin people to use it and don’t give de country nutten. It tek more than sixty years before somebody come and offer Guyana a good price. And dis is wheh Burnham gon get cuss.

Dem boys seh dat dem Chinee people use Guyana like a floor cloth. Dem do demself in de forest; dem go in de gold field and dig out de gold and dem didn’t even pay royalty. Dem offer nuff money till dem almost tek over de business in de city.

In de end, dem actually get Burnham jumbie vex and dat is why dem get sick because dem gone and trouble` de same manganese he was keeping fuh Guyanese.

Dem boys wish everybody can tek care of Guyanese. De oil people come and dem holding de knife handle while Guyanese holding de blade.

Things reach de stage wheh China know dat Guyana can’t treat people who sick, suh dem send a plane to fly back dem own people. Ten tickets to China cost about $5 million but dat is child’s play fuh China. It looking after its own.

Guyanese should now look after dem own to. And dem boys ain’t talking bout face mask.

Talk half and think about protecting Guyanese.