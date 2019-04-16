Taxi driver, others arrested after Berbice cops finds ganja stashed in music box

The police in Berbice continue to make strides in their fight against the drug trade in the Ancient County after intercepting another vehicle with drugs at the Berbice Bridge crossing.

At about 16:00 hrs on Saturday 13th, ranks at the Police Check Point, Berbice Bridge Access Road, Palmyra Village, East Berbice, were conducting stop and search when they stopped motor car HB 8549.

The vehicle which was being driven by Rahamat Alli 55, a hire car driver of 41 Station Street Kitty, Georgetown had four other occupants: Imran Khamoo, 25 a construction worker of Lot 32, Logwood Street, Enmore; Ramesh Chandra, 26 a mechanic of 168 Albert and Market Streets, No.79 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Tameshwar Mohan, 33, a fisherman of 262 Chesney Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice, and Natram Jaikarran, 29 years, a construction worker of Industry Cummings Lodge, Georgetown.

The men were told to exit and the car was search in their presence. In the trunk, the police found A Top Tec Audio Speaker Box containing (10) bulky black parcels, wrapped with transparent plastic. The parcels were checked and found to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of what was suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The driver and the occupants were told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

The men were taken to Central Police Station, along with the suspected cannabis. The items were tested and weighed in their presence and found to be 4,593 grams of cannabis sativa.

The driver subsequently told police that he had picked up a woman from the “backtrack” at Skeldon. He took her to ‘Little Africa’, where he collected the speaker box from two males at a house. He was paid $200,000 to take the box to Georgetown and upon arrival; he would receive a further $100,000. He was expected to deliver it to someone whom he would have to call. He was given a cellular phone number to call the person when he arrived in Georgetown.

Alli and the other occupants are in custody assisting with investigation.