NSC assists sports organisations

Latest update April 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission continues to assist areas across Guyana in the Development of Sport.
Director of Sport Christopher Jones and other staff recently handed over cricket equipment several clubs and persons including Sand Hill (Demerara River). Elias Allicock collected their donation and they will be hosting a one day Hardball Cricket competition on Easter Monday, with Trophies and other prizes sponsored by NSC.
Vryheid’s Lust, South Sports Committee, will be organising a four days programme and received support.
Parurima Village, Kamarang River Upper Mazaruni, Tyson Sports Clu
b has organised their 24th Annual Easter
Football Competition from the 21-23 April.
And U19 female cricketer Shemika Edwards (student of Annandale Secondary) was also presented with assistance from the NSC.
