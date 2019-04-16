Latest update April 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC Annual Easter Swim Programme commences

Apr 16, 2019 Sports 0

A section of the participants with their parents during the opening of the programme.

The National Sports Commission Easter Swim Programme commenced yesterday at the Colgrain pool in Georgetown and National Aquatic Centre in Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
The programme which is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport has 210 male and female students between the ages of 6-16 and will lasts for two weeks.
Students from 6-10 are being trained at Colgrain, while those from 11-16 years old goes through their paces at the NAC. They are being tutored on breathing, along with swimming, floating, kicking and freestyle among other techniques. Coaches Paul Mahaica and Christopher Mc Adams conduct the sessions with assistance from life guards and instructors.
In his brief remark, Director of Sport Christopher Jones encouraged the parents to continue to place emphasis on their children involvement in sport and urged the participants to take the classes seriously, adding that they can go places.
Administrative Assistant of Colgrain Swimming Pool, Miss Desiree Cummings said she is pleased with the response and stated that the programme will help the participants to overcome fear and get stronger so that they can improve in every aspect of the sport. She added that registration is still on going and will close today.

 

More in this category

Sports

NSC assists sports organisations

NSC assists sports organisations

Apr 16, 2019

The National Sports Commission continues to assist areas across Guyana in the Development of Sport. Director of Sport Christopher Jones and other staff recently handed over cricket equipment several...
Read More
Stag Easter futsal tournamentRound-of-16 concludes tonight as Ground Structures Engineering joins list of sponsors

Stag Easter futsal tournamentRound-of-16...

Apr 16, 2019

Sergeant commands Regal to 3rd consecutive Florida Cup Open title

Sergeant commands Regal to 3rd consecutive...

Apr 16, 2019

NSC Annual Easter Swim Programme commences

NSC Annual Easter Swim Programme commences

Apr 16, 2019

Linden Town Week Linden Mayor’s Cup ¼ FinalsWinners Connection defeat Shattas 3-1, Rockers knock out Blueberry Hill 2-1

Linden Town Week Linden Mayor’s Cup ¼...

Apr 16, 2019

LBI and Hope win P.K.F Barcellos, Narine & Co. Tapeball tourneys

LBI and Hope win P.K.F Barcellos, Narine &...

Apr 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]