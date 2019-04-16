NSC Annual Easter Swim Programme commences

The National Sports Commission Easter Swim Programme commenced yesterday at the Colgrain pool in Georgetown and National Aquatic Centre in Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The programme which is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport has 210 male and female students between the ages of 6-16 and will lasts for two weeks.

Students from 6-10 are being trained at Colgrain, while those from 11-16 years old goes through their paces at the NAC. They are being tutored on breathing, along with swimming, floating, kicking and freestyle among other techniques. Coaches Paul Mahaica and Christopher Mc Adams conduct the sessions with assistance from life guards and instructors.

In his brief remark, Director of Sport Christopher Jones encouraged the parents to continue to place emphasis on their children involvement in sport and urged the participants to take the classes seriously, adding that they can go places.

Administrative Assistant of Colgrain Swimming Pool, Miss Desiree Cummings said she is pleased with the response and stated that the programme will help the participants to overcome fear and get stronger so that they can improve in every aspect of the sport. She added that registration is still on going and will close today.