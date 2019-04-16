My Videomega interest was declared to the Integrity Commission – Minister Hughes- denies participating in contract award

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, has categorically denied using her office or participating in the decision-making process that led to the award of a contract to her media company, Videomega Productions Ltd.

The statement by Hughes, a senior executive of the Alliance For Change (AFC), which forms the smaller faction of the Coalition Government, would come amid a raging debate over public officers and what constitutes a conflict of interest situation.

It was reported recently that Videomega owned by Hughes received $832,200 for producing ads for the oil and gas sector, on behalf of the Department of Energy.

The department, which falls under the Ministry of the Presidency, had insisted that the necessary procurement protocols were followed in awarding the contracts.

Hughes said last week that she had relinquished control in the company since assuming office.

The company itself said that the ministry does not handle the daily operations.

Yesterday, in her statement, Hughes was at pains to insist that conflict of interest scenario as contemplated by the regulations does not apply to her.

In any case, she had no knowledge that the contract was even issued.

Below in its entirety is the Minister’s statement:

“I would like to invite everyone’s attention to the specific provisions of the Integrity

Commission (Amendment of Code of Conduct) Order 2017 particularly the contents of Articles

4 and 5 “Conflict of Interest” and “Use of Official influence.”

The specific contents of the Article 4 provide:

No person in public life shall

(a) Allow private interest to conflict with his or her public duties or improperly influence his or her conduct in public in the performance of his or her public duties.

(b) Allow the pursuit of his or her private interests to interfere with the proper discharge of his or her public duties.

Provided that any such conflict that tends to interfere with the proper discharge of his or her public duties shall be reported to the Integrity Commission for guidance on a resolution as soon as practicable in favour of public duties of the person in public life.

(2) For the purposes of this Code, a conflict of interest arises where a public official makes or participates in the making of decision in the execution of his or her office and at the same time knows or ought to have reasonably have known, that the making of that decision, there is material beneficial opportunity either directly or indirectly to further his or her private interest or that of a member of his or her family or any other person or entity.

(3) A person in public life shall

(a) In order to protect and uphold the public interest , take reasonable steps to avoid, resolve and disclose any material conflict of interest, financial or non financial, that arises or is likely to arise, between his or her personal interest and his or her official duties.

(b) Declare any conflict of interest in writing to the relevant authority as soon as possible

after becoming aware of the conflict of interest.

(c) Refuse or relinquish any outside employment, shareholding or directorship which create conflict of interest.

Article 5 of the Code provides:

Use of official influence.

No person in public life shall use his or her official influence in support of any scheme or in furtherance of any contract or proposed contract or other matter in regard of which he or she has an interest.

I have never made or participated in the making of any decision in the execution of my office as

Minister of Public Telecommunications in the deliberations of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) decision to award a contract to Videomega Productions.

I have no relationship with the decision-making processes of the DOE.

The decision was entirely that of the Department of Energy.

I have never utilized any influence official or otherwise to influence the furtherance of any contract with Videomega Productions Ltd.

I have never at any time prior to the public comments by MP Gail Texeira and Edward Layne

from Channel 28 been aware that the DOE was considering the award of any contract to

Videomega Productions.

In my declarations to the Integrity Commission made in July 2018 prior to the declarations of most members of the National Assembly including the Leader of the Opposition, I fully disclosed my interest in Videomega Productions Ltd.

I have taken no decision in my capacity as Minister of Public Telecommunications or in my personal capacity, which has been the subject of a conflict of interest.

I completely reject the not surprising but malicious accusations of Stabroek News and Anand

Goolsarran.

We don’t all have private agendas with special interests to protect.

Catherine Hughes. M.P.

Minister of Public Telecommunications.