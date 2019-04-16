Mocha man killed in Providence hit-and-run

Latest update April 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Mocha Arcadia man met his demise having been struck by a vehicle, with the police now hunting for the driver who fled the scene.
According to police sources, the accident occurred at the bridge separating Peter’s Hall and Providence, yesterday, after 3pm.
Dead is Arnold Kissoonlall. The man is said to be a worker for Texila University, a medical institution at Providence. It is unclear where he was heading, but he was hit and apparently run over.
There was a bicycle nearby, badly mangled, suggesting he was heading towards the Demerara Harbour Bridge. It is unclear how the man was hit on that section of the western carriageway. He was closer to the no-man’s land area near the median.
Kissoonlall is said to be in his 40s.
