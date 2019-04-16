Education Dept. gives support to Region Four pupils gearing for NGSA

Still basking in the glory of superb performances by a number of Region Four pupils at the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment [NGSA], the Department of Education yesterday decided to lend support to those set to write the assessment tomorrow and the next day (17th and 18th April, 2019).

In this regard, the Department through its Officers began distributing pencils, erasers and sharpeners to the 2,936 pupils who have been registered within the region.

Accompanied by Cadet Officers, Ms. Simone Abrams and Ms. Indranie Ramnarine, the Regional Education Officer [REdO] Tiffany Harvey distributed the items to 56 primary schools within Region Four yesterday. The distribution process at the various schools will end today.

The distribution exercise was the brainchild of REdO Harvey, who said that after discussion with her officers, they were all on board with the noble gesture. She said that it was in recognition that several parents are economically challenged,

and with several of the pupils coming from single parent homes, it was decided that something should be done to help.

“While some may say that these items are small and relatively not expensive, we are cognisant that for some, it would be very difficult. We are aware that some parents, especially those single parents, are going through their own difficulties, and with many of them already spending money on their child’s preparation, we felt that providing this form of assistance was timely and appropriate,” the Department of Education Region Four Head said.

She told the several hundred children eligible for the support that she is confident that Demerara/Mahaica Region Four will once again excel and even better last year’s performance. She moreover urged the students to remain calm and confident, while reminding them about the importance of prayers and faith, regardless of their religious beliefs.

She also told them that the presence of the Regional Executive Officer [REO], Ms. Pauline Lucas, at the schools is a clear testimony of her faith, confidence and belief that they will deliver greater things this year.

“I must confess that I am happy and pleased that our REdO is here and this is a testimony that indeed she is determined like us within the Department of Education to see great things. I can tell you that I already have my outfit that I will be wearing when the results are announced in June, as I am confident that Region Four will do exceptionally well.”

“Believe me, we will do well, because I know that your teachers have been working earnestly with you, while your parents, siblings and other relatives are giving you the moral support that you deserve. I am proud of each of you and remain confident that you will all do well,” an optimistic Harvey told the pupils yesterday.

REdO Harvey admitted that she is still reeling from excitement over the 2018 performances and added that she feels that with increased support and assistance to the students, there would be better performances overall. She thanked REO Lucas, who she said remains steadfast and supportive of initiatives being executed by her deportment.

“We at the Department remain thankful and grateful for the continuous and overwhelming support and assistance being given by our REO, as together with her support, we are able to achieve more,” Harvey said.

Lucas in turn expressed excitement and pleasure over the initiative. She publicly thanked the REdO and her team, stating that it is initiatives like these that help to foster development and advancement of education.

Lucas told the pupils too that they will get over this, as it forms part of life’s journey, even as she too reminded them that God is important in everything they do, regardless of their religion, as she reflected when she was preparing for Common Entrance examination back in the day. “As I stand here today, I am remembering when as a child I had written common entrance and when my daughter and nieces had written too, the excitement, anxiety and even fear were evident, because you want to do very well. Let me say this, you need to remain calm and confident with your trust and faith in God intact. Regardless of your religion, we know that prayer and faith are important,” REO Lucas said.

Lucas reaffirmed the commitment given by REdO Harvey that the region will be celebrating once again the achievements of top performing pupils, as she considered how “the region is going all out for the country’s top schools with determination.”