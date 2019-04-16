E’bo cellphone retailer brutally beaten, robbed in home invasion

A businessman is fortunate to be alive after he and his family were terrorized by five armed gunmen on Sunday night, at their Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast home.

Based on reports reaching this publication, cellphone retailer, Nahid Sabar, along with his wife and two sons, were ambushed by gunmen who entered their premises around 20:00 hrs.

Sabar told Kaieteur News that upon opening his gate, three gunmen ran towards him, gun butted him to the ground, held a cutlass to his wife’s neck and held onto his two sons. The 28-year-old man said that he was forced to open the padlocks on his door.

After a severe beating, which he average lasted for some 5 minutes – the man said that the bandits demanded $20 million. He said the gunmen took their orders from someone via cellphone.

Though he could recognize none of the men, he mentioned that they possessed “heavy firepower”.

“They had some submachine guns, a shotgun and a long gun – an assault rifle – one had over me. They all had handguns as their side arms… two more had a computer bag with ammo, because when they lash me, ammo fall out the bag.”

“They tell me they wanted 20 million. I tell them I ain’t got so much money. So I took out my market money that I didn’t count properly and I give them… They asked for the computer bag, somehow the man on the phone tell them I got a computer bag from market. I hand them the bag and when they watch inside, they say ‘nah nah nah we ain’t come for this stupidness, we ain’t come for this lil bit money’”.

Displeased with the sum of cash offered, the businessman said that the men continued beating him, and an attempt was made by one of the bandits to have him executed.

He said that this forced his wife to then reveal to the gunmen that there was a significant sum of additional cash in the house.

“That still wasn’t enough. Again they say that they ain’t come for this stupidness and they gon carry one of the youth man (a son) and I gon decide what to do. Dem man hold me son and put the knife pon he neck and dem start row and dem seh leh me kill he first… I said no, I got stock, I got iPhone and Samsung phones in the canter that value a lot of money, so they took 30 pieces.”

According to Sabar, after pleading for his life, he and his family were tied up and ordered not to leave the premises until a considerable amount of time would’ve elapsed.

During the ordeal, three gunmen were inside the house, while two guarded the front and back entrances of the home. It was also reported that the family living behind the businessman was tied up, beaten and robbed simultaneously.

As it relates to the progress of the investigation, the businessman said that he lacks confidence that the police will solve this case.

He explained that shortly after the robbery, the police were reluctant to pursue the gang though their immediate whereabouts were known.

“When the police come here, I tell them I know wheh de man dem deh. Y’all can go after dem… Deh say dem ain’t got boat and dem can’t move without the okay from up top. One of dem even say he only walk with blanks,” Sabar claimed.

According to Sabar, up to 13:00 hrs yesterday, no proper investigation was conducted and the scene wasn’t even dusted for fingerprints.