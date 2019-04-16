Defence to make submission in cocaine in fish trial

As the trial for the men accused of trafficking cocaine in frozen fish to the United States of America continues, Defence Attorney Bernard Da Silva is to make a written submission for his clients.

The men charged for the offence are businessman Amir Ally, 30, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, and Canter truck driver, Baldeo Persaud, 32, of 47 Kingston Street, ‘C’ Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, Persaud, the number two accused, led his defence into the matter and his attorney asked for the matter to be adjourned so that he can present a written submission on the next occasion.

The defendants are currently on remand as their matter is being tried in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford is representing the state in the trial.

During the first hearing, Ally and Persaud both pleaded not guilty to charge which alleged that on February 6, 2018, at Laparkan Cargo Shed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), they trafficked 9.366 kilograms of cocaine.

According to reports, on the day in question, ranks from CANU conducted a search on boxes, which had already been packed and were at the Cargo Shed.

During the search, the ranks found a quantity of cocaine stashed in frozen fish that was destined for the USA. An investigation was then carried out and the two defendants were arrested and charged for the offence.

The trial is slated to continue on May 2, when the defence attorney will make his submission.