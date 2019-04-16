Brazilian cyclist fined for illegal entry

A Brazilian yesterday made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he was fined for illegal entry after cycling his way into the country.

Jose Lopez Perreira pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between March 30 and April 2, 2019 at Lethem, Rupununi, he entered Guyana and did not present himself to an immigration officer.

The defendant, with the aid of a Portuguese interpreter, told the court that he is 50 years old. He stated that he came into Guyana so that he could find a better job.

According to reports, on the day in question, Perreira was stopped by police ranks from Berbice who were conducting stop and search exercises. He was asked to present his passport or travel documents; however, he failed to do so.

As a result, he was arrested and escorted by the police to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, where, with the aid of an interpreter, he admitted that he had entered Guyana illegally from Lethem with the use of a bicycle, hence, he was charged for the offence.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield indicated that they had no criminal record for Perreira. After listening to both sides, Magistrate McLennan fined the defendant $30,000 – in default of which, he is to spend four weeks in prison. She also instructed that he is to be escorted to the nearest port of exit to his country after paying his fine or serving the default time.