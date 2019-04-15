Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta Supreme 46-Mile Road Race

Apr 15, 2019 Sports 0

Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart out-pedaled his able bodied counterparts to win yesterday’s Banks Malta Supreme sponsored 46-mile road race held on the West Demerara from the Demerara Harbour Bridge to Bushy Park and back.

Banks DIH’s Brands Manager, Ms. Marissa Moonsammy (3rd right) seen with the recipients of prizes following yesterday’s presentation. Organiser Hassan Mohamed (4th right) also shares the moment.

Grant-Stuart won the event in a time of One Hour 42 Minutes 15 Seconds and was trailed to the line by Marcus Keiler, Deeraj Garbarran, Adealie Hodge, Romello Crawford and Paul De Nobrega in that order.
Christopher Griffith, Keiler and De Nobrega each won two of the eight sprint prizes, while there was one each for Michael Anthony and Balram Narine. Jason Sampson won the junior category from Ralph Seenarine.
The only rider to successfully defend his category title from last year was the indefatigable Junior Niles who once again took the Veteran class. He crossed the line ahead of Raymond Newton and Lear Nunes.
Shane Bourne ruled the roost in the mountain bike category, Ozia Macullay and Jamal Cappel followed in that order. Denise Jeffrey was the top female with Deance Welch, second, while the oldest cyclist to compete was the internationally renowned, two-time Olympian and current World Record holder in the Masters Class, James Joseph.
Banks DIH’s Brands Manager, Ms. Marissa Moonsammy assisted with the presentation of prizes in the Hassan Mohamed organised event.

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to clinch first title

Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to...

Apr 15, 2019

Annandale Secondary finish third A penalty late in the second half from Captain Andre Mayers was enough to steer Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clear for victory against city...
Read More
GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest Victoria Kings; Buxton United and Ann’s Grove play to stalemate

GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest...

Apr 15, 2019

Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11 years

Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11...

Apr 15, 2019

T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns Guyana handsome win

T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns...

Apr 15, 2019

GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 2-day Cricket…Griffith’s 15-Wkts & 2 fifties leads DCC to 8-wkt win at Bourda

GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall...

Apr 15, 2019

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta Supreme 46-Mile Road Race

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta...

Apr 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]