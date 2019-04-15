Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta Supreme 46-Mile Road Race

Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart out-pedaled his able bodied counterparts to win yesterday’s Banks Malta Supreme sponsored 46-mile road race held on the West Demerara from the Demerara Harbour Bridge to Bushy Park and back.

Grant-Stuart won the event in a time of One Hour 42 Minutes 15 Seconds and was trailed to the line by Marcus Keiler, Deeraj Garbarran, Adealie Hodge, Romello Crawford and Paul De Nobrega in that order.

Christopher Griffith, Keiler and De Nobrega each won two of the eight sprint prizes, while there was one each for Michael Anthony and Balram Narine. Jason Sampson won the junior category from Ralph Seenarine.

The only rider to successfully defend his category title from last year was the indefatigable Junior Niles who once again took the Veteran class. He crossed the line ahead of Raymond Newton and Lear Nunes.

Shane Bourne ruled the roost in the mountain bike category, Ozia Macullay and Jamal Cappel followed in that order. Denise Jeffrey was the top female with Deance Welch, second, while the oldest cyclist to compete was the internationally renowned, two-time Olympian and current World Record holder in the Masters Class, James Joseph.

Banks DIH’s Brands Manager, Ms. Marissa Moonsammy assisted with the presentation of prizes in the Hassan Mohamed organised event.