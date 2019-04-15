T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns Guyana handsome win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Title-holders Barbados suffered an early blow to their title defence when they crashed to a 68-run defeat to archrivals Trinidad and Tobago, in the opening round of the Regional Under-15 Super50 Cup here Saturday.

Asked to chase 216 at All Saints, Barbados were bundled out for 147 in the 43rd over, with Nickyle Jalim (2-26) and Joshua Davis (2-31) finishing with two wickets apiece.

Opener Micaiah Simmons top-scored with 42, posting 47 for the second wicket with Joshua Morris (25) but once the partnership was broken, the Barbados innings fell apart.

Justin Jagessar had earlier carved out 55 as T&T chalked up 215 for nine off their 50 overs, after they were sent in.

With T&T struggling on 78 for four in the 24th, Jagessar anchored a 63-run fifth wicket stand with Kyle Ramdoo (22) to repair the innings.

Nathan Sealy finished with four for 33.

At Liberta, opener Rampertab Ramnauth struck the first century of the tournament with a polished 114 as Guyana produced a superb run chase to beat Jamaica by six wickets.

In pursuit of a challenging 244, Guyana reached their target in the 46th over with Ramnauth stroking 14 fours in an innings lasting 134 balls.

He put on 128 for the first wicket with Jadon Campbell who made 47 off 45 deliveries, and a further 76 for the second wicket with Mavindra Dindyal who stroked 42 from 60 balls.

Jamaica, sent in, had tallied 243 for eight off their 50 overs with Steven Wedderburn getting an unbeaten 74 off 93 balls with seven fours and a six.

With the innings in trouble at 138 for seven in the 34th over, Wedderburn inspired a crucial 84-run eighth wicket stand with Reon Edwards (15) to get his side past the 200-run mark.

In the other game played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Windward Islands chased down a paltry 83 to beat Leeward Islands by eight wickets.

Scores: At Coolidge Cricket Ground: Windwards won by eight wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 82 off 31 overs (Devin Tyson 3-6, Kevin Gassie 3-11)

WINDWARD ISLANDS 83 for two two off 19 overs (Divonie Joseph 33 not out)

At Liberta: Guyana won by six wickets.

JAMAICA 243 for eight off 50 overs (Steven Wedderburn 74 not out, Adrian Weir 26; Zachary Jodah 3-46)

GUYANA 244 for four off 45.4 overs (Rampertab Ramnauth 114, Jadon Campbell 47, Mavindra Dindyal 42)

At All Saints: T&T won by 68 runs.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 215 for nine off 50 overs (Justin Jagessar 55; Nathan Sealy 4-33)

BARBADOS 147 off 42.5 overs (Micaiah Simmons 42; Nickyle Jalim 2-26)