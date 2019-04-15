Three held, getaway car found after East Canje armed robbery

Police have detained three suspects in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday night at Indra’s Grocery, Beer Garden and Super Bet business in Galaxy Street, Canefield, East Canje Berbice.

Police said three men, armed with guns and a cutlass barged into the business place around 22:30 hrs on Saturday and ordered the customers to lie on the floor while they emptied their pockets of cash and valuables.

They then went to the home of the business owners and took cash and jewellery.

They then stole a car key from a customer in the shop and escaped with the vehicle. Police recovered the vehicle at the Edinburgh Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

Neil Seelochan, the son of the business owners, told Kaieteur News that he was sitting on a table in the shop when the three men, with handkerchiefs tied around their faces, walked in.

“Dem tell we to lie down flat on the ground and dem start search up dem customers pocket and so. We had like 20 persons in here and after dem done they go in the house and start ransack the place and dem had me mother and father on the ground,” Seelochan said.

He added that two of the perpetrators went into the house while the third stood guard over the customers. One of the robbers hit his mother several times in the face during the 10-minute ordeal.

After bagging what they could, the trio took away car keys from all the customers but returned them and kept the one they used for the getaway car.

Two customers reportedly attempted to pursue the bandits on their motorcycle but eventually gave up the chase.

Residents in the area recalled seeing three “strange looking men” in the area earlier in the day.