Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three held, getaway car found after East Canje armed robbery

Apr 15, 2019 News 0

 

Police have detained three suspects in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday night at Indra’s Grocery, Beer Garden and Super Bet business in Galaxy Street, Canefield, East Canje Berbice.
Police said three men, armed with guns and a cutlass barged into the business place around 22:30 hrs on Saturday and ordered the customers to lie on the floor while they emptied their pockets of cash and valuables.
They then went to the home of the business owners and took cash and jewellery.
They then stole a car key from a customer in the shop and escaped with the vehicle. Police recovered the vehicle at the Edinburgh Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.
Neil Seelochan, the son of the business owners, told Kaieteur News that he was sitting on a table in the shop when the three men, with handkerchiefs tied around their faces, walked in.
“Dem tell we to lie down flat on the ground and dem start search up dem customers pocket and so. We had like 20 persons in here and after dem done they go in the house and start ransack the place and dem had me mother and father on the ground,” Seelochan said.
He added that two of the perpetrators went into the house while the third stood guard over the customers. One of the robbers hit his mother several times in the face during the 10-minute ordeal.
After bagging what they could, the trio took away car keys from all the customers but returned them and kept the one they used for the getaway car.
Two customers reportedly attempted to pursue the bandits on their motorcycle but eventually gave up the chase.
Residents in the area recalled seeing three “strange looking men” in the area earlier in the day.

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to clinch first title

Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to...

Apr 15, 2019

Annandale Secondary finish third A penalty late in the second half from Captain Andre Mayers was enough to steer Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clear for victory against city...
Read More
GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest Victoria Kings; Buxton United and Ann’s Grove play to stalemate

GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest...

Apr 15, 2019

Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11 years

Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11...

Apr 15, 2019

T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns Guyana handsome win

T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns...

Apr 15, 2019

GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 2-day Cricket…Griffith’s 15-Wkts & 2 fifties leads DCC to 8-wkt win at Bourda

GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall...

Apr 15, 2019

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta Supreme 46-Mile Road Race

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta...

Apr 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]