Stag Easter Futsal Festival…Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Back Circle & North East through to quarters

Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Back Circle and North East have each made a step closer to the big prize following their successes in the round-of-16 of the Stag Easter Futsal Festival championship on Saturday night last at the National Gymnasium.

Sparta taking on Gaza Squad in the feature clash of the night were pushed to the hilt and were only able to prevail owing to their depth and experience which took them over the line. They prevailed on penalty kicks 5-4 after the sides battled to a 4-4 scoreline in regulation time.

The night’s action got underway with Leopold Street getting past Kingston 6-2; next up, North East Stars mauled Young Ballers 10-1 whilst Back Circle thumped Sophia 4-1.

The next set of quarter final matches are set for tomorrow at the same venue, National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue from 20:00hrs when California Square oppose Melanie to be followed by clashes between Future Stars and Ansa McAl, Gold is Money against Hustlers with the night capper between Bent Street and Tiger Bay.

The respective winners from tomorrow night will join Saturday night’s winners for the quarter finals on Thursday night.

The winning team will walk away with $700,000, 2nd place $300,000, 3rd place $200,000 and 4th place $100,000. The sponsors are Stag, Bakewell, Dinars Trading, Broomes Foundation, Power Producers & Distributors Inc., 94.1FM, Star Party Rentals, GuyBisco, Ground Structural and Engineering Inc. and DeSinco Trading.