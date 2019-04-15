Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM

Murdered West Coast Berbice granny…Daughter confesses to slashing mom’s throat with chopper after row over stolen money

Apr 15, 2019 News 0

 

She was expected to be her mother’s keeper and caregiver, but in a bizarre twist she turned out to be her mother’s killer.
One of the daughters of Rookmin ‘Jocelyn’ Jameer has shockingly confessed to slashing the 71-year-old woman’s throat after they had an argument at their Lot 205 Tempe Village, West Coast Berbice residence.
A police source close to the investigation told Kaieteur News that the woman cracked under intense interrogation and revealed in detail the events leading up to the death of the pensioner.

The daughter: Kamela Jameer

Dead: Pensioner, Rookmin Jameer

She reportedly told police that after her mother accused her of stealing money, they argued daily over the issue.
But it was on Friday, when she came home, and the old woman raised the topic again, that the daughter snapped.
The daughter said she picked up a chopper from the kitchen counter and slit her mom’s throat.
Her husband who was also arrested has since been released from police custody.
Prior to her shocking confession, the woman had told relatives that she found her mother with her throat slit after returning from church.
However, sources in the village had relayed that the woman was imbibing with her husband earlier that day. He returned from the USA a few weeks ago.
Police subsequently arrested the woman and her husband Saturday morning after her alibi did not hold up.
Meanwhile, the son of the dead woman, Shaheed Jameer said that he is in utter disbelief after hearing that his sister “actually admit to killing mommy”.
He added that although his mother was allegedly being abused by his sister he did not think she “had the guts to do that”.
“She nah suppose to do that, that is she mother, we so shocked right now”.
Shaheed had told this publication that his mother had complained to his wife about a week ago that his sister stole cash from her.

The house in which Rookmin Jameer lived with her daughter

“She does complain that me sister does beat she, but couple days now she tell me wife that me sister thief some money from she but we tell she mek a report but she didn’t want to, she seh how she scared because me sister threaten fuh beat she if she leff the yard and go anywhere”, the son said. Sources within the village had also confirmed that the daughter would often ‘beat’ her mother and threaten to end her life but said that they did not expect the daughter to carry out the act.
A post mortem is expected to be done on the body so that the file could be prepared and send for advice to the DPP.

