Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to clinch first title

Annandale Secondary finish third

CWSS! 2019 Milo Schools’ football champions.

A penalty late in the second half from Captain Andre Mayers was enough to steer Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clear for victory against city school, Lodge Secondary, in the final of the seventh Milo Schools’ football tournament that concluded last night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
As expected, the final, which was typically delayed by over an hour, was closely contested with both sides squandering one clear cut chance each during the opening minutes of play.
Mayers’ penalty took his tally in the tournament to 10 goals, tied with Lodge’s striker, Dorwin George, who was kept quiet by the sturdy defence of Linden. The Linden Skipper was awarded MVP of the tournament.
In the third place playoff, Annandale won the battle of the East Coast teams convincingly with a 5-0 thumping of President’s College (PC) earlier in the evening. It was PC’s highest finish in the tournament despite a hat-trick from Colin Henriques and a brace from Omari Glasgow.
It was a fitting conclusion to the tournament which was also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop gender based violence’ campaign. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

 

