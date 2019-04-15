Jagdeo bruck up New York meeting

Jagdeo is still a powerhouse. He can fill a hall every time he go to New York. That is wha happen last week. He lef Guyana and nobody didn’t know. Is when Irfaat talk how he gone to Washington to talk to some politicians there that people know he was out of de country.

But that is alright. A man entitled to his privacy. He don’t have to advertise everything he doing. Dem boys seh is only when you is a president you got to tell everybody wha you doing and wheh you going.

Is only Poolourie Joe don’t know Granger in Cuba because he don’t read and he neighbor radio don’t play loud enough fuh he hear de news.

Jagdeo go to New York fuh a Town House meeting and he talk all dem things he does talk in Guyana. He talk bout SOCU who only raiding PPP people. Then he talk bout de thiefing inside SOCU.

When was time fuh question and answer de meeting bruck up. He tell people that dem got to come home to vote. He didn’t tell dem that dem got to register all over again because after April 30, de voters’ list got to mek over.

Then a man ask him some question. Jagdeo stammer and de man tear off. He seh Jagdeo is de enemy. De meeting bruck up. Jagdeo bruck it up. To tek shame out dem eye after de mess in New York a man name Layne put out a story bout how de PNC planning to lock up Jagdeo when he come back.

Dem boys seh if de PNC did want to lock up Jagdeo dem woulda do it a long time ago. But New York that tek de cake.

If Jagdeo think he woulda get nuff praise. He was wrong. Dem boys hear him asking people is wha he do wrong. One man tell him that he talk too much.

He come off de plane yesterday. Dem boys seh he was peeping to see if police waiting fuh him. Irfaat was de first person waiting. He buss cry and he apologise to Jagdeo fuh holding de press conference.

Jagdeo and he planning to hold anodda one but not now.

Talk half and wait fuh more problems.