Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section .22 Precision Pistol Match…Surujbali Persaud (Snr) and Rawatte Shiwdin (Jnr) blitz the targets to trump rivals

Apr 15, 2019 Sports 0

Surujbali Persaud and Rawatte Shiwdin did enough to separate themselves from the competition and as a result emerged as the top senior and junior shooter when the Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association held a .22 Precision Pistol Match on Saturday last at the Tactical services Unit Range of the Guyana Police Force, Eve Leary.

Senior and junior competitors of the GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section .22 Precision Pistol Shoot held on April 13 at the TSU Range.

Competition was had at the 5m, 7m and 10m ranges respectively and turned out to be intense especially for the second and third positions. Persaud tallied 145 points to win the senior class ahead of Michael Tang (135/1) and Chad Melville edged out on 135 points.
Smallbore Captain, Dale Hing informed that unlike the traditional ‘Bulleyes Eye Target’ Saturday’s target was a 2 inch circle at all three distances therefore any shots outside the circle didn’t count. This also made the competition very challenging for both categories.
Hing further informed that there was need for a shoot off between three (Tang, Melville and Joshua Ramlakan) senior shooters for the 2nd and 3rd places since they were all tied on 135 points.
There was also a similar situation for the 3rd place among the juniors between Jason Cox and Clayton Charles who were tied on 90 points each, the former eventually prevailed as he also had one Vbull.
This category was won by Rawattie Shiwdin who had 110 points with 2nd place going to Vyvian Crandon who managed 95 points.
The next match on the calendar will be an Action Pistol Shoot at the Timehri Range on Sunday April 28 next using 9mm Pistols only.

More in this category

Sports

Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to clinch first title

Milo Schools’ football tournament 2019…CWSS needle Lodge to...

Apr 15, 2019

Annandale Secondary finish third A penalty late in the second half from Captain Andre Mayers was enough to steer Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clear for victory against city...
Read More
GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest Victoria Kings; Buxton United and Ann’s Grove play to stalemate

GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest...

Apr 15, 2019

Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11 years

Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11...

Apr 15, 2019

T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns Guyana handsome win

T&T stun Barbados, Ramnauth hundred earns...

Apr 15, 2019

GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 2-day Cricket…Griffith’s 15-Wkts & 2 fifties leads DCC to 8-wkt win at Bourda

GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall...

Apr 15, 2019

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta Supreme 46-Mile Road Race

Walter Grant-Stuart cops’ top spot in Malta...

Apr 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]