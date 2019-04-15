GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section .22 Precision Pistol Match…Surujbali Persaud (Snr) and Rawatte Shiwdin (Jnr) blitz the targets to trump rivals

Surujbali Persaud and Rawatte Shiwdin did enough to separate themselves from the competition and as a result emerged as the top senior and junior shooter when the Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association held a .22 Precision Pistol Match on Saturday last at the Tactical services Unit Range of the Guyana Police Force, Eve Leary.

Competition was had at the 5m, 7m and 10m ranges respectively and turned out to be intense especially for the second and third positions. Persaud tallied 145 points to win the senior class ahead of Michael Tang (135/1) and Chad Melville edged out on 135 points.

Smallbore Captain, Dale Hing informed that unlike the traditional ‘Bulleyes Eye Target’ Saturday’s target was a 2 inch circle at all three distances therefore any shots outside the circle didn’t count. This also made the competition very challenging for both categories.

Hing further informed that there was need for a shoot off between three (Tang, Melville and Joshua Ramlakan) senior shooters for the 2nd and 3rd places since they were all tied on 135 points.

There was also a similar situation for the 3rd place among the juniors between Jason Cox and Clayton Charles who were tied on 90 points each, the former eventually prevailed as he also had one Vbull.

This category was won by Rawattie Shiwdin who had 110 points with 2nd place going to Vyvian Crandon who managed 95 points.

The next match on the calendar will be an Action Pistol Shoot at the Timehri Range on Sunday April 28 next using 9mm Pistols only.