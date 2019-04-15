Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM

Guyana Volleyball Federation holds successfully National Female Festival

Apr 15, 2019

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) on Saturday successfully held the National Female Volleyball Festival at the National Gymnasium. Three of the listed teams that indicated their intention to participate took part in the competition namely, Castrol Strikers, Classic Ball Busters (CBB) and Port Mourant Females of Berbice.

All the teams pose with their respective accolades following the one-day
tournament’s conclusion at the National Gymnasium on Saturday.

The competition was won by the rejuvenated CBB. The CBB team that had not participated in any competition for a while showed no signs of rust and effects of their long layoff.  They employed good tactics and showed better fitness to sweep Castrol Strikers 3-0 in the best of five final.
The scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-13. For the win, the CBB girls received the Benie Sukra Trophy from the former national player. They were also presented with cash incentives compliments of the GVF and medals. The medals were donated by GVF President, Levi Nedd.
Castrol Strikers received the second place trophy which was sponsored by the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), while the Port Mourant Females copped the third place trophy.
The best setter award went to Famke David of Castrol Strikers; she received a trophy and hamper. Alecia Davis of CBB was the best server on show and she received a medal and a hamper. The best blocker was Philana Simpson of Port Mourant Females; she collected a medal and hamper. Cassandra of Castrol strikers received a medal for her all round performance. Tiffany Whitton of the CBB was adjudged the MVP and the best spiker on show and was presented with a trophy, a medal and two hampers.
Hampers were donated by St. Francis Community Developers of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, while Anil Lalsa of D’Edward, Berbice, also donated awards.
The national U21 male and female teams which are preparing for an upcoming competition in French Guiana were in attendance and took part in training sessions. (Samuel Whyte)

