GPHC marks 20 years of service

In observance of two decades of health services in Guyana, the staff of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), along with the Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, yesterday opened a week of celebration with a service.

The GPHC is observing its 20th Anniversary with a week of various activities to mark the occasion. The theme for the anniversary is “Striving for Excellence in Health Care Delivery”.

The service commenced with prayers from Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and followed the debut of Georgetown Public Hospital’s first mixed choir which consisted of twenty medical practitioners.

The choir produced riveting renditions of gospel music which infused spiritual reverence and dynamic energy to their audience. Bishop Michael Emmanuel Pereira delivered a stirring sermon to motivate the staff in their continuous service at the hospital.

GPHC’s CEO (retd), Brigadier George Lewis noted some of the transformations made at the institution in its 20 years of existence. These include the establishment of the Ambulatory Care and Diagnostic Centre, construction of a new in-patient facility in the Maternal Unit, the establishment of the Institute of Health Science Education (IHSE) to provide specialised Post Graduate medical education and the expansion of the four primary health facilities in Kitty, Campbellville, Industry and Enmore. The CEO ascertained that despite the increasing demand for facilities, the GPHC is still the best medical institution in the country.

In her address to the gathering, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, applauded the staff’s dedication and hard work in their service to the nation throughout the years.

“The road has indeed been a long and arduous one. As the main referral hospital, I am aware of its prodigious workload, having worked here myself as a medical doctor. However, through the long days and sometimes even longer nights it is important that we deliver the best quality health care that we possibly can to our [patients].”

Minister Cummings stated that within the public health sector, there is a great need for better client services in management at every level.

“The Ministry of Public Health, since 2015, has embarked on the national delivery of patient-centred healthcare to the people of Guyana. The patient’s experience within the public healthcare centre system in Guyana must be predicated by positive, respectful, professional and courteous attitude from the commencement of the experience at the health care facility through all of its relevant departments to the end of the engagement.”

The programme continued with high energy performances from a dance and musical renditions performed by the talented nurses at the institution and a steelpan delivery by the Guyana Police Force Steel Band. It concluded with a harmonious hymn singing and joining of hands by the staff and special attendees.

Other events to mark the anniversary include the unveiling of the commemorative plaque, judging of the ward competition, a health fair, cultural evening, Doctor’s Day, Fun Day and the anniversary cocktail reception. ( A DPI release)