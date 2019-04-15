GPF is capable of handling Guyana’s new technological era – Dept. Commissioner

By Trishan Craig

Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Paul Williams has indicated that the Force is ready to embrace the new technological era.

Williams made this observation last week during the Force’s one-day career fair which was held at Police Ground, Eve Leary.

“With this new generation and the outburst of technology we have equipped ourselves to really and truly give the service that Guyana needs.”

He assured that whatever new technology the country is faced with, the force will meet the demand.

“In the past, the force was capable to deal with new technologies and likewise now, whatever this era brings, the GPF is capable enough to handle it.”

Just a year ago the Police force has been equipped with drones to help combat crimes, and now ranks are donning body cameras as they patrol the streets.

The police forensic lab also has new crime kits to help with crime scene investigation.

Just recently a police official confirmed the introduction of the drone technology into its crime-fighting arsenal. The official said that drones were introduced last year.

“We have been using drones for about a year now. It is a new technology and we are still in the learning stage. We don’t have the amount that I think we should have. We need drones at every police station. We have the technical competence to train the ranks.”

According to the official, drones can be used in practically every aspect of police work. Asked if there will be cases anytime soon of police using drones to round up criminal gangs, the source said “if the opportunity arises, we could very well see that.”

He said that the use of drone technology would have given the joint services the “aerial advantage” to locate the gangs that were often hiding out in coastal backlands during the crime wave. He also pointed out that drones were a much cheaper alternative to using a plane or other aircraft to conduct aerial surveillance.

Back in 2006, police had hired a plane in their bid to locate the hideout of ex-cop Neil Bovell, who had killed three people, and was abducting women and taking them into the Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara backlands.