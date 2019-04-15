GFF Elite League Season 4…Police arrest Victoria Kings; Buxton United and Ann’s Grove play to stalemate

By Franklin Wilson

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), one of two new clubs in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season 4, recorded their first win at this level when they blanked a determined Victoria Kings 2-0 yesterday afternoon at their own venue, Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

Yesterday’s opening match of the double header produced a 0-0 stalemate between Buxton United and Ann’s Grove United on a day that featured the three teams from the East Demerara. The result in this match meant that Ann’s Grove recorded their first point of the league, while Buxton moved up one point in the standings.

While the opening match did not produce any goals, the GPF tucked in two to secure their first win, one historical in nature in their debut season at the highest level in Guyana. Daren Benjamin opened the scoring in the 11th minute from a free kick.

His shot was not devastating by any means but the lack of awareness by the Victoria Kings’ defence line and goalkeeper Andrew Williams resulted in the ball bouncing into the back of the nets with all and sundry watching and wishing they could have negated such.

The lead for the law enforcement officers was doubled in the 34th minute when another soft goal was scored. This time, Captain Winston Tanner took on the Kings’ defence and headed past Williams who attempted to pat the ball away but only succeeded in guiding the ball into the back of the nets to effectively secure Police’ first win.

Both sides made four changes during the course of the battle, Police to maintain ascendency and Victoria Kings to get back into the mix which they never did even though they won a penalty in the dying moments of the match which was missed, comfortably.

Meanwhile, due to the unavailability of the Buxton Community Centre Ground, matches scheduled for Saturday April 20 have now been brought forward to Thursday, April 18 at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground from 18:30hrs and 20:30hrs respectively. Ann’s Grove will come up against Western Tigers and Buxton United will take on Fruta Conquerors.

On April 24, a double header will be played featuring Fruta Conquerors against Ann’s Grove from 18:30hrs and Milerock against Den Amstel at the GFC Ground, while matches scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at Victoria Community Centre Ground have now been moved to Friday, April 26 at GFC Ground when Buxton United oppose Western Tigers from 18:30hrs and Victoria Kings match skills with Fruta Conquerors in the night capper.

Clubs are competing for a chance to win the grand $Two Million Dollars, 2nd place is $1.2 Million, 3rd place $800,000 and 4th place, $500,000. The GFF Elite League is the highest form of competitive football played in Guyana and according to the Rules and Regulations of Season 4, the 10 clubs “will play one (1) round of football, resulting in the club acquiring the most points being declared the winner.