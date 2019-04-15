GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 2-day Cricket…Griffith’s 15-Wkts & 2 fifties leads DCC to 8-wkt win at Bourda

Yardarm’s 10-Wkt haul & 52 spurs Everest to win at MSC

Extreme heat in the City and not enough moisture in the pitch at the historic Bourda and an under-prepared Malteenoes track resulted in bowlers dominating the latest round of matches in the GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rentals & Trophy Stall two-day first Division cricket tournament which concluded yesterday.

DCC beat GCC by eight wickets at Bourda on track which offered prodigious turn and bounce from day one, while Everest got the better of MSC on a pitch that got worse as the match progressed.

The other game scheduled between host GDF and UG was not played, when about five minutes before the toss, a senior Army Official disclosed that due to another Event being fixed for the GDF ground the match there could not be played as UG claimed a walk-over.

At the historic, but dilapidated Bourda, 27-year-old Opener Trevon Griffith, who has not taken a single wicket in his 23 First-Class matches, confused the GCC batsmen including Test batsman Leon Johnson, with his mesmerising off-spin to take 8-53 from 17 overs as GCC were all out for 238 in their first innings.

Opener Robin Bacchus hit 11 fours and a six in 58, while Winston Forester’s 57 included nine fours and two sixes, but only Renaldo Ali-Mohammed (29) and fast bowler Bernard Bailey (22) reached 20, while Guyana’s Captain Johnson hit Griffith to short mid-wicket after managing just 12.

Griffith pounded seven fours and three sixes in 58 but only Steven Sankar (37) and Joshua Persaud (28) showed fight on the bone dry and heavy outfield as off-spinner Forester took 3-29 including the wicket of Griffith, who missed a reverse sweep and was LBW as DCC, from an overnight position of 178-8, lasted four overs yesterday before being dismissed for 186.

Devon Lord (2-42), Stephen Wilson (2-10) and Ali-Mohammed (2-36) were among the wickets for the Bourda boys who enjoyed a lead of 42.

Griffith was again GCC’s main tormenter with 7-32 from 18.3 overs as the hosts slumped from 77-5 to 96 all out as their three batsmen fell in the space of no run.

Jetendra Sookdeo top scored with 24 but only Bacchus (16) past 15 as they shared a 40-run opening stand.

Set 143 to win, DCC raced to 143-2 with Sachin Singh hitting six fours and a couple of sixes in an entertaining unbeaten 52.

At MSC, the home team made 178 with Kellon Carmichael (43), Steven Jacobs (25) and Nkosie Barker (22) scoring the bulk of the runs as Seamer Yadram bagged 7-70 and leg-spinner Amir Khan took 2-39.

Everest replied with 169 to give MSC a slim nine runs lead.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul demonstrated his usual good temperament on a difficult track to reach 50 as Khan supported with 31 and Troy Gonsalves made 17 as Carmichael (4-37) and Jacobs (4-42) bowled well for MSC who were bundled out for 135 in their second innings.

Clarence Baird (44), Barker (29) looked good before being dismissed, while MSC’s senior batsman; Jacobs and Carmichael, both were caught playing injudicious hooks off Yadram, willing to bowl short at the batsmen.

Yadram (3-43), off-spinner Richie Looknauth (3-25) and Khan (2-42) were the main wicket-takers for Everest who reached 145-5 to win the game.

After Chanderpaul (1) and Shaeed Mohamed (1) were removed by Jacobs in the space of a run to leave the score on 15-2 Akshaya Persad lofted Carmichael to deep midwicket at 23-3 and Renaldo Renee (9) was removed by Jacobs at 54-4.

And MSC were still harboured hopes of saving the match but when Yadram, who hit three fours and three sixes in his 52, gave his wicket away to Marcus Watkins at 103-5, it was too little, too late for the Thomas lands unit.

Joseph Perry with a carefully constructed unbeaten 27 and 30 not out from Khan then saw their team to victory. (Sean Devers)