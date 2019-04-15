Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Linden U-18 Schools semifinals on today

Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM
This afternoon the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond 11th annual Linden Secondary Schools Under-18 football championship semifinals will be played.
Wisburg Secondary School will challenge the defending champions Christianburg Wismar Secondary School in game one from 14.45hrs and the other is between Linden Technical Institute and Linden Foundation Secondary at 16.00 hrs and the venue is the Wisburg Secondary School ground.
Apr 15, 2019Annandale Secondary finish third A penalty late in the second half from Captain Andre Mayers was enough to steer Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) clear for victory against city...
