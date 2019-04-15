East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Uprising fails to defend title

Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM
– semi-finals, final set for Easter Monday
Turned the hunted following their debut achievement last year, defending champions Uprising could not reproduce the performance required to successfully defend their crown after being booted from the main draw in this year’s East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.
Played before another capacity crowd at the Haslington Market Tarmac, the former champs failed to win any game in the round robin phase on the second night of action, losing both games to Belfield Warriors and Paradise A respectively to make their exit from the main draw.
They, however, could redeem themselves if they manage to win the Plate Competition which has a winner-take-all prize of $60,000 plus a trophy.
They first lost to Belfield Warriors 1-0 via penalty kicks after a nil-all draw in regulation time, before conceding their next encounter 1-0 to hot favourites Paradise A, who has been rightly installed as the team to beat.
Paradise will now face Lilliendaal Hustlers, who turned on the heat on BV A to secure their semi-final spot via goal difference.
Also making the last four are Melanie-B and Victoria Church Yard who will collide for a place in the final.
The night’s full results are seen below:
Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals
Normal Time Victory-3pts
Penalty Kick Victory-2pts
Round-1
Game-1
Melanie-B-1 vs Lilliendaal Hustlers-0
Odel Gulliver-7th
Game-2
BV-A-1 vs Buxton Diamond-0
Delroy Deen-16th
Game-3
Paradise-A-1 vs Victoria Church Yard-0
Tyreek Cummings-6th
Game-4
Uprising-0 vs Belfield Warriors-0
Belfield won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Round-2
Game-1
Buxton Diamond-0 vs Melanie-B-0
Melanie-B won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Game-2
Lilliendaal Hustlers-3 vs BV-A-0
Tevin Fowler-[GG]-18th
Stephon Reynolds-8th
Game-3
Victoria Church Yard-1 vs Belfield Warriors-0
Rashleigh Morrison-6th
Game-4
Paradise-A-1 vs Uprising-0
Quincy Adams-15th
Group-A
Melanie-B-5pts
Lilliendaal Hustlers-3pts [Goal Differential +2]
BV-A-3pts [Goal Differential -2]
Buxton-0pts
Group-B
Paradise-A-6pts
Victoria Church Yard-3pts
Belfield-2pts
Uprising-0pts
Semi-final matchups
Melanie-B vs Victoria Church Yard
Paradise-A vs Liliendaal Hustlers
Plate Semi-final matchups
BV-A vs Uprising
Belfield vs Buxton
