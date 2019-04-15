East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Uprising fails to defend title

– semi-finals, final set for Easter Monday

Turned the hunted following their debut achievement last year, defending champions Uprising could not reproduce the performance required to successfully defend their crown after being booted from the main draw in this year’s East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

Played before another capacity crowd at the Haslington Market Tarmac, the former champs failed to win any game in the round robin phase on the second night of action, losing both games to Belfield Warriors and Paradise A respectively to make their exit from the main draw.

They, however, could redeem themselves if they manage to win the Plate Competition which has a winner-take-all prize of $60,000 plus a trophy.

They first lost to Belfield Warriors 1-0 via penalty kicks after a nil-all draw in regulation time, before conceding their next encounter 1-0 to hot favourites Paradise A, who has been rightly installed as the team to beat.

Paradise will now face Lilliendaal Hustlers, who turned on the heat on BV A to secure their semi-final spot via goal difference.

Also making the last four are Melanie-B and Victoria Church Yard who will collide for a place in the final.

The night’s full results are seen below:

Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals

Normal Time Victory-3pts

Penalty Kick Victory-2pts

Round-1

Game-1

Melanie-B-1 vs Lilliendaal Hustlers-0

Odel Gulliver-7th

Game-2

BV-A-1 vs Buxton Diamond-0

Delroy Deen-16th

Game-3

Paradise-A-1 vs Victoria Church Yard-0

Tyreek Cummings-6th

Game-4

Uprising-0 vs Belfield Warriors-0

Belfield won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Round-2

Game-1

Buxton Diamond-0 vs Melanie-B-0

Melanie-B won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Game-2

Lilliendaal Hustlers-3 vs BV-A-0

Tevin Fowler-[GG]-18th

Stephon Reynolds-8th

Game-3

Victoria Church Yard-1 vs Belfield Warriors-0

Rashleigh Morrison-6th

Game-4

Paradise-A-1 vs Uprising-0

Quincy Adams-15th

Group-A

Melanie-B-5pts

Lilliendaal Hustlers-3pts [Goal Differential +2]

BV-A-3pts [Goal Differential -2]

Buxton-0pts

Group-B

Paradise-A-6pts

Victoria Church Yard-3pts

Belfield-2pts

Uprising-0pts

Semi-final matchups

Melanie-B vs Victoria Church Yard

Paradise-A vs Liliendaal Hustlers

Plate Semi-final matchups

BV-A vs Uprising

Belfield vs Buxton