Cattle owner held, cow impounded in hit-and-run death of teacher

A cattle owner is in police custody at the Albion Police Station along with his cow, after a teacher reportedly swerved from the animal along the Number One public road, Corentyne, and crashed into a moving truck that killed him.

Police said the cow was impounded while the owner is assisting police with investigations.

Dead is Joel Willis of Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice who was a teacher of the Canje Secondary School.

He was riding a motorcycle at around 20:00 hrs on Saturday night when he reportedly swerved from the cattle on the roadway.

Willis slammed head-on into a truck.

He died at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Police are still to arrest the truck driver.