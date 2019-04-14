That GTT Billing Cycle

We at the GTT, continue to work diligently to ensure that our customers are happy and satisfied. It is imperative that we are on par with the world’s technological advancements. Therefore, we are constantly upgrading our services.

One of our priorities is to make your customer service experience straightforward and pleasing. However, at times we do face challenges. It is expected being a service provider, a catalyst for growth and therefore motivates us to work assiduously and to swiftly find solutions. We are however greatly concerned when our valued customers are affected.

Recently, some of you were affected by the changes in our Billing Cycle. Those of you affected were some of our faithful DSL customers who would have been on a forty-day (40) Billing Cycle.

In January, we would have sent a correspondence in the form of an email to inform you about consolidating your billing dates; meaning that we are aligning all our digital services on the same billing cycle where all bills are due on the first of the month with a ten-day grace period.

Unfortunately, some customers either did not receive the correspondence or maybe missed it. Therefore, some of you would not have paid the December bill, which was due at the end of January, but then you would have received the January bill, which was due 10th February.

Having both bills due would have led to disconnections, which we understand was disconcerting. Some of you would have also been affected in March.

We assure you that we have heard your calls, seen your messages and felt your frustrations; we understand your perplexity and empathize with you.

We pride ourselves on being a customer friendly company and regardless of our objectives to improve our services, irrespective of our innovative ideas, without our valued customers, we cannot function.

So, it is with those thoughts in mind that we sincerely apologize for the confusion that would have occurred, the inconvenience some of you experienced and trust that you will accept the changes which are all in an effort to be more efficient.

For the customers who were affected we have put certain measures in place.

• You will have additional time to bring your account current. April 10, 2019 was your due date.

• You will be reconnected forthwith.

• The associated reconnection fee will be credited back to your account immediately.

• Your account will be credited with $500, which will be reflected on your next available bill.

We know that the aforementioned measures cannot make up for the inconvenience, but we hope that they bring you some comfort and assurance that we put you first. We certainly will explore every option to ensure that in future all our customers are informed about any changes to our services. If your information is not updated; however, meaning that we cannot contact you via phone or email, then our efforts to keep you informed will be challenging. We therefore urge you to:

1. Update your contact information with us so that we can reach you in case of any urgent notification impacting your account. This can be done through our website www.gtt.co.gy

2. Register for MyGTT with an email and invoice number so that you can be up to date on any outstanding balances.

The MyGTT app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store is also very convenient. Benefits include:

• Mobile payments using Visa Card.

• The ability to set reminders for Upcoming Bill Payments.

• Informative for querying of bills.

• Access to the previous bill payments.

• Real-time visualization of outstanding bills.

You can also pay bills using Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). Other services that you can utilise are our Live Chat which is available Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and of course you can call our customer service representatives at any time or visit one of our stores.

We at GTT will continue to work to serve you and are grateful for your confidence in us and appreciate you using our services. Remember the ten-day grace period; bills are due on the first of every month, with a 10-day grace period, hereinafter, disconnections will commence.

Remember you have the power in your hands to stay informed about your usage, billing, make queries at any time, and pay your bills at anytime from anywhere with the MyGTT app. We trust that you will continue to use your power as you enjoy a satisfying experience with us.