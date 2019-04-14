Sydney sworn in

Latest update April 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Vice President, Sydney Allicock, yesterday took the Oath of Office of Prime Minister before Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo who is performing the duties of President. President David Granger is out of the country at the moment. (DPI photo)
Apr 14, 2019Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Diplomats picked up first innings points when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House Sea foods second division two-day tournament continued...
