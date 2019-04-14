STANDARDS IN FOCUS IMPORTERS AND DEALERS SHOULD ENSURE TYRES MEET THE NATIONAL STANDARD

Since the commencement of its product monitoring programme, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has been monitoring tyres to ensure they meet the requirements of the available national standard.

However, the ban on used tyres imported into Guyana has resulted in the revision of the tyre standard to include specific requirements for new tyres. This revised standard was approved at the end of 2017 and is currently being used by the GNBS to monitor the importation and sale of the commodity.

Inspectors monitor these tyres at ports of entry, bonds and outlets, where the tyres are examined for labelling and quality requirements.

Annually, tyre importers and dealers are required to register with the GNBS to import and sell tyres on the local market. A large majority of these registrants import tyres from Europe, North America, and Asia in a variety of brands.

To ensure tyres meet the quality and labelling requirements prior to importation, importers should acquire a copy of the new standard: Requirements for Pneumatic passenger car tyres GYS 67:2017 from the GNBS.

This standard specifies the requirements for new and used pneumatic passenger car tyres, along with their storage conditions. It does not apply to tyres for highway commercial vehicles.

The standard addresses size and construction characteristics, service description, which includes load index and speed categories. Tyre marking, choice of tyre sizes, storage conditions and inspection and selection requirements are also specified in the standard. Importantly, the new standard states that new tyres shall not be more than two years old from the date of manufacture at the time of importation into Guyana. It also states that tyres that are six years or older shall not be sold or offered for sale in Guyana.

The standard prohibits the importation of used tyres into Guyana and such tyres, which exceed six years from the date of manufacture shall not be sold, or offered for sale for use on passenger cars.

To ensure that new tyres are stored and displayed according to the requirements of the standard Inspectors of the GNBS conduct routine surveillance inspections of outlets and storage bonds.

This is necessary because inappropriate storage can result in dry rot over time. Deterioration can also result from exposure to chemicals, high temperatures, sunlight, etc. Note that defective tyres are destroyed by the inspectors during monitoring.

Finally, importers and dealers of tyres who have not yet registered with the GNBS are reminded to do so as the Bureau will continue to monitor the quality and labelling of tyres imported and offered for sale in Guyana.

To ensure quality tyres are available for consumers, in the absence of the requisite testing facility, the standard requires that importers supply test certificates of compliance showing the results of tests conducted on the tyres they are importing.

For further information, kindly contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or 219-0069.