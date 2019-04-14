Region Five awards contracts totaling $175M

The Region Five Administration has signed agreements with 40 contractors to execute infrastructural projects within the region.

The contracts worth $175M were awarded last week. There is one for $77M for improving the standards at educational facilities; $69M for construction rehabilitation and maintenance of community and farm to market roads and $29M for upgrades to health facilities.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Ovid Morrison, said that the awards for the second wave of projects, under its work programme for 2019, represent satisfactory progress towards the completion of all its approved regional developmental projects for this year.

Two major projects for educational infrastructure involves renovation works to the long-neglected Bygeval Secondary School at the cost of $11M and the Belladrum Secondary School at a cost $12M.

At the Mahaicony Hospital, $12M has been awarded for the remodelling and extension of the Mahaicony Diagnostic Centre to include an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and male and female wards.

Also, renovations will be carried out at the Strath Campbell Health Centre, located on the East Coast of Demerara, to include a doctor’s office, vaccination room and staff room at the cost of $5M.

Contracts costing $68M were awarded for the construction of new streets, and rehabilitation and maintenance of other public works.

The contractors were reminded that they were obligated, under their contracts, to employ at least 20 percent of skilled and unskilled labour from within the communities in which the work.

In February, some 30 contractors were awarded contracts for the upgrading and rehabilitation and construction of community roads at the cost of $105M; for education infrastructure projects valued at $29M and health care improvement projects valued at $19M.