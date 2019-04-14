PRESIDENT GRANGER KEEPING AN ACTIVE SCHEDULE IN CUBA…responding satisfactorily to his radiology regime

President David Granger who arrived in Cuba on April 2, 2019, for further medical evaluation has been keeping an active schedule in Havana.

Last Friday, he visited the Escuela Taller de la Habana in Old Havana where he met the Administrative Staff and two groups of trainees in a classroom situation.

The Taller Escuela was established in 1992. It is part of the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana. It trains young people in a variety of skills such as masonry, plumbing and carpentry, among others, and helps them to achieve upward mobility in the system.

The President has expressed a strong interest in vocational and skills training. He wanted to know and learn more about the Cuban approach to the training of Cuban youths who are not in the formal education system.

He is hoping that the recently formed Guyana Youth Corps could benefit from the experience of the Taller Escuela and future cooperation between the two institutions.

President Granger also visited the Cuban National Zoological Park and the National Botanic Garden of the University of Havana over the past two weeks.

During his tour of both the Zoological Park and the Botanic Garden, he explained some aspects of Guyana’s Green State Strategy to the Administrative Staff and tasked the Guyana Embassy with developing MOUs between Guyana and those Cuban agencies.

In reviewing Guyana-Cuba collaboration in the Health Sector, President Granger expressed a deep concern with the high incidence of cancer, heart disease and diabetes in Guyana and would like stronger ties between Guyana and the Cuban medical institutions that specialize in those ailments.

President Granger, meanwhile, has commenced his regime of radiology, which will end in the next five days. His Cuban Medical Team has expressed their full satisfaction with the President’s response to treatment and the overall state of his health. He will return to Guyana next week.