Murdered West Coast Berbice granny…Arrested daughter accused of abusing woman; son-in-law also in custody

It was just around 19:00 hrs on Friday when 71-year-old Rookmin ‘Joycelyn’ Jameer of Lot 305 Tempe Village, West Coast Berbice, was found by her daughter, lifeless and in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

There was a gaping wound to her neck. The very daughter, Kamela Jameer, is now the prime suspect in the investigation, along with her husband Kompton Elliot. They were both arrested yesterday after the woman’s alibi that she went to church and returned home to find her mother dead, did not add up with investigating ranks.

The daughter who lived with the now dead woman had claimed that she went to church on Friday and when she returned, she found her mother’s body with a slit to the neck in the kitchen of the bottom flat of their two storeyed house.

However, a source in the area disclosed that the woman was not at church but was imbibing with her husband Friday afternoon.

Up to late last night, police in the division were tight lipped on the investigation. They only confirmed that the couple are being questioned.

Son of the pensioner, Shaheed Jameer, of Britannia Village, WCB told Kaieteur News that his mother lived a turbulent life with his sister since she was in the habit of physically abusing the woman.

Just recently, she stole a sum of cash from her mother.

“She does complain that me sister does beat she but couple days now she tell me wife that me sister thief some money from she. We tell she mek a report but she didn’t want to. She seh how she scared because me sister threaten fuh beat she if she leff the yard and go anywhere,” the son said.

Sources within the village also confirmed that Kamela, the daughter, would often ‘beat’ her mother and threaten to end her life but said that they did not expect the woman would be killed.

Shaheed explained that his brother-in-law only returned from the United States recently and stayed at the home with his sister and mother but they consumed alcohol almost on a daily basis.

When asked if he believes his sister is capable of killing her own mother he responded, “She bin threaten to beat she you know so I don’t know.”

Police continue to investigate.