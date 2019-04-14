Linden mourns as couple laid to rest

As they lived, so they died, and so they were buried…together!

The bodies of Sheshyka Ettienne and O’neil DeYounge were yesterday interred at the Bamia Cemetery, side by side, following a poignant funeral service at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, Linden.

The Sports Club was packed to capacity; the tributes and tears flowed freely.

Shashyka’s mother held onto her unopened casket and sobbed uncontrollably, during the funeral service.

Relatives of DeYounge also wailed.

Ettienne, a former registered nurse at the Linden Hospital Complex and DeYounge, a driver attached to the Bauxite Pensioners Association, were killed in a horrific collision, in the vicinity of the Toucan Drive Bus Shed, in Amelia’s Ward, almost two weeks ago.

At the time, DeYounge was taking Ettienne home on his motorcycle. She had just ended her afternoon shift, at the Linden Hospital.

Both had lived in Amelia’s Ward, a little distance from each other.

They were young, happy, vibrant ambitious and in love…looking forward to a bright future together.

Sheshyka was just 20, while O’neil was four years older.

They were engaged to be married, and both were working hard to ensure their future…but that was snatched away.

Their deaths sent shock waves across the community.

And the incident resulted in renewed calls for traffic lights to be installed, at the intersection of Toucan Mall and the main road on the Amelia’s Ward hill top.

Among those in attendance at the funeral Service were relatives and friends from overseas, staff of the Linden Hospital Complex and the Bauxite Pensioners Association.

Tributes were paid to both through song and spoken word.

Sheshyka’s colleagues paid tribute to her, then draped her casket with a banner emblazoned with her pictures.

They also recited an acrostic, which described her as happy, spontaneous, kind hearted and ambitious.

DeYounge was spoken of similarly. But speaking even more volumes, were the scores of young people who opted to wear t-shirts, with pictures of the couple emblazoned on them. (Enid Joaquin)