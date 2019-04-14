Linden mourns as couple laid to rest

Latest update April 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
As they lived, so they died, and so they were buried…together!
The bodies of Sheshyka Ettienne and O’neil DeYounge were yesterday interred at the Bamia Cemetery, side by side, following a poignant funeral service at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, Linden.
The Sports Club was packed to capacity; the tributes and tears flowed freely.
Shashyka’s mother held onto her unopened casket and sobbed uncontrollably, during the funeral service.
Relatives of DeYounge also wailed.
Ettienne, a former registered nurse at the Linden Hospital Complex and DeYounge, a driver attached to the Bauxite Pensioners Association, were killed in a horrific collision, in the vicinity of the Toucan Drive Bus Shed, in Amelia’s Ward, almost two weeks ago.
At the time, DeYounge was taking Ettienne home on his motorcycle. She had just ended her afternoon shift, at the Linden Hospital.
Both had lived in Amelia’s Ward, a little distance from each other.
They were young, happy, vibrant ambitious and in love…looking forward to a bright future together.
Sheshyka was just 20, while O’neil was four years older.
They were engaged to be married, and both were working hard to ensure their future…but that was snatched away.
Their deaths sent shock waves across the community.
And the incident resulted in renewed calls for traffic lights to be installed, at the intersection of Toucan Mall and the main road on the Amelia’s Ward hill top.
Among those in attendance at the funeral Service were relatives and friends from overseas, staff of the Linden Hospital Complex and the Bauxite Pensioners Association.
Tributes were paid to both through song and spoken word.
Sheshyka’s colleagues paid tribute to her, then draped her casket with a banner emblazoned with her pictures.
They also recited an acrostic, which described her as happy, spontaneous, kind hearted and ambitious.
DeYounge was spoken of similarly. But speaking even more volumes, were the scores of young people who opted to wear t-shirts, with pictures of the couple emblazoned on them. (Enid Joaquin)
Apr 14, 2019Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Diplomats picked up first innings points when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House Sea foods second division two-day tournament continued...
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Apr 14, 2019
Freddie Kissoon In a column of Saturday, April 24, 2010 captioned, “Law and Class Struggle,” I wrote the following;... more
There is a memorable scene, involving Dustin Hoffman, in the hit-movie Kramer v. Kramer. The lead character, played by Hoffman,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS), already a broken institution, was shattered even more on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]