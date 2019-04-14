Guyanese artiste continues to make musical waves on int’l scene- drops newest single on Marcus Banton’s ‘juggling’ rhythm

By Sharmain Grainger

It isn’t everyday that a Guyanese is able to leave these shores for another land, becomes successful, and continues to rep this developing nation. It isn’t every day, too, that a Guyanese in another land is able to make it big in the music industry and still remain patriotic.

But this is in fact the case for Negus – a Guyanese Reggae/Dancehall recording artiste who also has a passion for creating awesome tattoo artistry.

Born Alwin Nurse, Negus [his music pseudonym], has been residing in Canada for a number of years. However, long before he was able to make a name for himself in the music industry, Negus was merely a young, aspiring artiste living at Middle Road, Albouystown.

He attended St. Pius Primary School, but by the time he was seven years old he was living between Trinidad and Guyana because of family circumstances.

Although when he migrated permanently just over a decade ago to Canada he was still a boy, his music enthusiasm certainly did not dwindle; in fact it became even more pervasive.

His aspiration to become an outstanding artiste was not without good reason, as it was a true manifestation of the musical nurturing he received compliments of his father Kenneth Nurse [aka Small Man] who is better known for his role as the manager of the Mingles Sound Machine – a popular, talented local music band back in the day.

“I have been in music literally all my life. I performed with my dad’s band…I lived in the [Mingles] band room with all the old members. People like Eze Rockcliffe and Bonny Alves, they all know me…” said Negus amidst a chuckle during a Whatsapp voice call.

Having fully embraced and improved all he was taught over the years, Negus has been able to make tuneful waves both in North America

and the Caribbean region through a number of collaborations which have been increasing over the years. He has been able to collaborate with gifted Jamaican artistes the likes of Konshens, Beenie Man, Red Rat, and of course the legendary Buju Banton who is slated to perform live here in Guyana on May 25 at the National Stadium.

Among Negus’s most popular tracks, which can be easily found on the internet, are ‘Believe in Yourself’, ‘Rat Race’, ‘Love You Forever’, ‘Act Crazy’ and many more, some of which were produced right here in Guyana. In 2017 he also produced the video for one of his most popular singles ‘Nuzzle-Up’.

But as part of his efforts to expand his musical horizon, Negus was able to drop his most recent single on Friday [April 12, 2019] called ‘Nuh Beg Friend’. The single is one that capitalizes on one of the hottest juggling rhythms by Marcus Banton. Marcus Banton is the son of Buju Banton, who Negus has shared a friendship with, and has had a number of musical encounters in the past.

The single, according to Negus, is one that basically amplifies the notion that “we don’t beg friend…if someone doesn’t like me, it’s all good, no harm done, but we’re not looking for friends.”

Also on the rhythm are a number of popping Jamaican artistes including Popcaan, Konshens, and another of Buju Banton’s sons, Jahazeil Myrie.

Even as he regarded his newest single as “a good step for my career,” Negus added, “It is a big step to be on such a major juggling with top artistes like Popcaan who just signed with Drake…He came [recently] to Toronto and did his stuff and eyes are on people like him, and because I am on this juggling rhythm too, people are going to start looking more into Negus.”

Aside from the work that was put into dropping his new single, Negus has also been putting a great deal of work into pulling off a number of shows, and he has also found time to complete some crucial studio work.

“I have four or five music videos to drop this year which were in the making a year now,” said Negus, who will see a collaboration with yet another thriving Jamaican artiste, Tommy Lee, which is set to be released this year. Negus was also fortunate to collaborate with other artistes including Sikka Rymes and Destiny Sparta.

But it isn’t about the strategic collaboration that has been causing Negus to evolve as an artiste. He shared his belief that “To each his own; everybody has their own style, it is just for you to find your style [and] it will make you stand out automatically. Once you push in the right direction and do things the right way, it definitely will connect.”

“I think that is some of the things I have been doing that makes me stand out,” Negus reflected. The father of one son noted, however, that while he would have loved to focus on music 100 percent of the time, there are yet other things that consume his time, such as his other areas of business and family life.

He possesses an exceptional talent to write impressive lyrics drawn from current affairs, his imagination or even from movies he sees. “I focus on everything…If I wake up tomorrow morning and the world is in chaos, I can write about what I see. I will write based on my feelings, and emotions…I am constantly creating stuff and I have a variety of music based on the experiences and thoughts I have,” said Negus, who currently owns the Street Platinum label out of Toronto, Canada.

He has been able to create some astounding beats for himself, and others too, and has the ability to do graphic designs and video editing, all of which are crucial to the music industry. He has worked on songs for some Jamaican artistes, as well as Guyanese standouts Natural Black and Timeka Marshall.

Through all of his work, the one thing that has remained constant is Negus’ desire to continue to represent Guyana in all of his musical endeavours. It is for this reason that he is saddened by the fact that not enough attention is given to Guyanese artistes living abroad like himself who continue to put Guyana on the map in a significant way.

“Nothing has changed in terms of air play,” said Negus, who nevertheless sees a bright future for his music career. In another five or 10 years, Negus said, “I see myself on top of the game with the things I have to offer…I know I will be among the best; I may not be there ye,t but that’s my aim. In all I do, I am holding up Guyana, and that’s important to me, because I can’t change my birth identity.”