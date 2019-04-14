Guyana’s contingent shortlisted for Carifesta 14–delegation to showcase premium quality, export ready presentations

Guyana’s delegation to participate at the Carifesta XIV has already been shortlisted, according to Culture Director, Tamika Boatswain, yesterday.

The Culture Director said that the Guyana contingent comprises 100 members including participants to showcase in the Culinary Arts, Dance, Drama, Visual Arts, Music, among other areas.

Boatswain said that while the criteria for participation is still being fine tuned by the Culture Ministry, the coordinators have upped their ante this year and are particularly focusing on premium quality showcases, with the main objective of producing export ready presentations.

Guyana’s delegation is expected to leave on August 14, 2019, since the festivities will run in Trinidad from August 15 to August 25.

According to Boatswain, Guyana has been engaged in intense preparations with intent to leave a lasting impression this year. An official correspondence has been received from the Carifesta Committee inviting Guyana to be a part of the festivities this year.

Guyana’s Carifesta Committee is also adjusting other aspects like budget for participation to ensure all necessities of delegations members are catered for.

CARIFESTA, the Caribbean Festival of Arts, will take place this year 2019 in Trinidad and Tobago. CARIFESTA is held every four years. Before the four-year cycle ends, Caribbean nations bid to host the next. Trinidad and Tobago was successful in its bid to host the 14th CARIFESTA festivities this year.

The CARIFESTA Committee in Trinidad has already started work in earnest as they ready for the arrival of participating countries.

Guyana was the initiator of the festival. Organizers had indicated that it was done firstly to further Caribbean unity to develop and enrich the national culture of each country with intent of promoting the rich Caribbean culture.

The first CARIFESTA was held in Guyana and was an event, which attracted notice even beyond the Caribbean, since the participants included writers and performers who were already famous in the wider world.

The first CARIFESTA was a resounding success and the papers presented there are still of relevance. The first CARIFESTA is a legendary event in the cultural history of the Caribbean.

At each of the 12 CARIFESTAs, which followed and took place over the last 40 years, Guyana was represented in the Visual Arts, Literary Arts, Dance, Fashion, Craft, Culinary Arts, Film Animation and Drama.

Guyana’s contributions were always regarded as among the best and have always emphasised the philosophical underpinnings of the festival, which is that it serves as a catalyst for strengthening regional integration among Caribbean countries and more directly among its artisans and cultural practitioners.

The 2019 festival will therefore present and exhibit a multi-talented cultural display in the visual and literary arts, storytelling, fashion, body art, craft, theatre, dance, music, film and news media from participating countries and the diaspora.