GCC, Diplomats claim first innings pointsDe Souza, Simpson hit tons, Andrews grabs 7

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and Diplomats picked up first innings points when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House Sea foods second division two-day tournament continued yesterday.

Host MYO batted first and were bowled out for 114 in 27 overs against GCC. Chris Ramdeen and Rudalph Singh added 47 for the opening stand before Ramdeen was caught off Gavin Singh for 14. Darius Andrews then removed Marlon Boyle (00) and Khemraj Ramdeen (04), while Singh was lbw to Gavin Singh for 32 which included four fours and two sixes as MYO slipped 52-4. Christopher Surat made 24, while only Vinash Rampersaud (12) and Brian Bowen (10) managed double figures of the remaining batsmen as Andrews finished with 7-34 from 10 overs and Singh 3-42.

GCC closed on 225-7 in reply. After being reduced to 44-3, Deonarine Seegobin led the recovery, striking 12 fours before he was lbw to Chris Ramdeen for 62. Gavin Singh hit 11 fours and one six in scoring 59, while Rivaldo Phillips made 48 with nine fours. Surat, Kishan Singh, Bowen, Khemraj Ramdeen, Boyle and Roopesh Motilall have so far picked up one wicket each.

At GYO, Diplomats batted first and posted 289-9 declared off 46 overs. Nigel Simpson struck 106 while Ronaldo Gibson made 52, Raydon Gill 50 and Ronaldo Forrester 25. Joel Spooner grabbed 4-69 and Kevin Ross 2-32.

Transport SC were bowled out for 131 in 26 overs in reply, trailing by 158. Devaughn Nandan made 26 and Adrian Hinds 20; Forrester claimed 3-43.

At GNIC SC, the home team took first strike and managed 290-7 declared with Shaun De Souza scoring 141 not out as Rawle Merrell, Ntini Permaul and Katish Shivratan picked up two wickets each. In reply, Malteenoes SC were 98-3 at stumps. Jeremiah Scott is unbeaten on 47 and Shaquille Moseley on 20.

Matches continue at 11:00hrs today. (Zaheer Mohamed)