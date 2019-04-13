Woman expecting twins delivers triplets at GPHC

A pregnant woman turned up at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC] yesterday to deliver twin babies but instead triplets were born.

The mother of the triplets is 21-year-old Latifa Stephen of Paradise, East Coast Demerara, a trainee teacher whose partner is a police officer said to be stationed in Berbice.

This publication understands that this was the first set of triplets delivered at the premier health institution for this

year.

The team delivering the babies included Midwife Carol Trotz, who is said to have a number of complex deliveries under her belt.

This publication understands that one of the Ministers of Public Health will be visiting the mother, her newborn triplets and the staffers of the Maternity Unit today to extend congratulations for the successful delivery.