‘We robbed the wrong man’- armed men tell court

Two young men who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, were fined on a charge of armed robbery.

Miquel Daniels and Alension Joseph, the two defendants, mumbled their way through the court hearing whenever they were asked a question.

Joseph told the court, “We thought the man thief the money so we went to get it back but is the wrong man we thief from.”

Daniels with tears in his eyes stated that, “Is this man [Joseph] carried me with him in the backdam to rob the man. This man [Joseph] was the one who tek the man bag and run with it.”

The charge read that on March 28, last, at Balata Backdam, Mazaruni River; the duo while being in company of others and armed with a knife, robbed Andre Francis of articles amounting to $82,000.

Both men were not represented by an attorney. Daniels told the court he is 18 years old while Joseph indicated that he is 20 years old. Both of them are miners who reside at Barmitang Village, Region Seven.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield reported that Francis is the owner of a dredging operation. On the day in question, about 23:42 hrs the victim was asleep in his camp.

He was awakened by the two defendants; Joseph was armed with a knife. They attacked Francis and relieved him of a bag which contained 2.2 pennyweight of gold, a gold scale and silver which totaled to $82, 000.

Daniels and Joseph then made good their escape.

The victim reported the matter at the Kamarang Police Station which led to an investigation. The two were subsequently arrested, told of the allegation and they admitted to committing the act.

They were charged and escorted to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the present charge. Prosecutor Mansfield further indicated that the articles were not recovered.

After listening to the prosecutor Magistrate McLennan gave the men an opportunity to say something to the court.

After listening to the men Magistrate McLennan instructed that the men are to each pay a fine of $70,000 or in default, spend three months in prison.