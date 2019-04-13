Latest update April 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Taxi driver test-driving superbike dies after Plantain Walk crash

Apr 13, 2019

The superbike in the trench

A Berbice man is dead after a superbike he was test riding crashed.
The accident reportedly occurred yesterday afternoon at Plantain Walk, West Coast Berbice.
The taxi driver, known Tyrone “Willie” Kishore, appeared to have died instantly from severe head injuries. Witnesses said they heard a loud crash and after venturing out to see what happened, found the man submerged in the trench that runs parallel to the main road.

Dead: Tyrone Kishore

Public-spirited citizens immediately plunged into the trench and pulled him out.

“Willie” who is said to operate his taxi from the Rosignol ferry stelling tarmac area was said to have been test riding the bike which was up for sale. (Guyanese Critic)

 

 

