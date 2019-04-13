Taxi driver test-driving superbike dies after Plantain Walk crash

A Berbice man is dead after a superbike he was test riding crashed.

The accident reportedly occurred yesterday afternoon at Plantain Walk, West Coast Berbice.

The taxi driver, known Tyrone “Willie” Kishore, appeared to have died instantly from severe head injuries. Witnesses said they heard a loud crash and after venturing out to see what happened, found the man submerged in the trench that runs parallel to the main road.

Public-spirited citizens immediately plunged into the trench and pulled him out.

“Willie” who is said to operate his taxi from the Rosignol ferry stelling tarmac area was said to have been test riding the bike which was up for sale. (Guyanese Critic)