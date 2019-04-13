Public Utilities Commission hosts ‘big tent’ awareness campaign

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) hosted a consumer awareness exercise on Robb Street, Georgetown outside the northern section of the Republic Bank Limited, Water Street Branch, yesterday.

The PUC which is headquartered at 106 New Garden Street, Queenstown, Georgetown took its Complaints’ Division to the consumers at a central location for this one-day exercise.

In March, the Commission was involved in similar exercises at the mini-expo hosted by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission in Main Street (March 15), Shopping Plaza Tarmac, Linden (March 22) and the Government and Ministerial Outreach, Square of the Revolution (March 27).

During these exercises, the Commission received complaints from consumers on various issues affecting consumers. These included issues as it related to billings, internet service, water connections, poor quality of service offerings and applications for service. In almost all of these instances, the Commission addressed these problems, complaints were taken and followed up by the Commission’s staffing.

The aim of these public relation exercises is to lift the profile of the Commission and to engage consumers and other stakeholders so that they are made aware of the PUC, its location, its contact information and the Commission’s statutory mandate.

The Commission is pleased to note that its efforts in 2018 were largely successful and that it received 563 complaints during the year relating to GPL, GWI and Digicel and GT&T. With respect to resolved matters, the Commission received $11,086,086 on behalf of consumers.

The Commission intends to have similar awareness programmes in other parts of the country in 2019 , to reach out to consumers and to address their problems.