Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre Capacity Building Spinal & Lower Limb Orthotics programme a success.

The Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, benefitted from a two-week programme with regards to Centre Capacity Building Spinal and Lower Limb Orthotics, done by and overseas team.

Mr John Brummond, acting chairperson of the institution, expressed his gratitude, to the team for training, and working along with the local staff to make the programme a success.

The project was funded by PAHO/WHO. During the first week focused on the lower extremity orthotics inclusive of leg splinting, week two focused on spinal orthotics and the management of scoliosis.

The team along with the local technicians focused on and learned a lot of new things with regards to the making of prosthetics and braces to help patients suffering from the various disabilities.

Training was done in a variety of areas such as casting, moulding and producing the various devices that were needed for the various body parts.

The director of rehabilitation, Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Ariane Mangar, on behalf of the Minister of Public Health gave her remark s, where she expressed sincere and heartfelt gratitude to not only PAHO/WHO, but also the team for their dedicated and thorough work.

Members of the Latter Day Saints Church, donated two electric ovens to the centre to aid in producing the prosthetics needed, as the one they had before was so out dated it didn’t even have temperature control.

Over the two weeks they have worked with a variety of patients from adults who suffered strokes to children who suffered from congenital scoliosis. Different analyses were done to see the level of care and the type of prosthetic or brace and therapy they would need.

The overall outcome of the programme was a success as patients were pleased with their new gears. The biggest success however was that of Uttamkumar Isurdeen who hasn’t walked for nine years due to an accident.

He was fitted with a brace from his back to his ankles, which was to allow him only to stand as there was a metal strap to support his back.

The young man didn’t only just stand, but he took his first steps in nine years, and the metal strap had to be changed to a flexible plastic to enable easier movement.