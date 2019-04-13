Pan American games boxing qualifiers“Allicock could’ve easily won gold”- Terrence Poole

Guyana’s contingent that participated in the American Boxing Confederation’s (AMBC) Pan American games 2019 qualifiers in Nicaragua earlier this month, returned home, yesterday. Kaieteur Sport made contact with the Terrence Poole M.S., the Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), who served in the capacity of coach of the team.

Although national Bantamweight champion, Keevin Allicock, who was debarred from contesting his quarterfinal match against Alexy DeCruz of the Dominican Republic due to a poor decision from now under fire match commissioner, Rafehl Vargas of Costa Rica, the Guyanese has secured qualification for the 2019 Pan Am games that will held in Peru after GBA head Steve Ninvalle and Poole, escalated the issue.

Coach Poole was extremely annoyed with the decision at the conclusion of the tournament because DeCruz went on to win the Gold Medal in the event, gaining a walkover in his semifinal match before being matched up with, “An easy opponent”, in the final.

Progression from the quarterfinal to the semifinal would have guaranteed Allicock a medal and qualification to the games but Vargas’ disregard to the new International Boxing Association (AIBA) rules (48.3.4) that allows a boxer to compete in his national colours instead of the normal red or blue attire.

Allicock was attired in red and black; colours of the Golden Arrowhead, and was cleared by the International Technical Officer (ITO) 45 minutes before the bout but minutes before the fight, Vargas stopped him and told him that he had one minute to change his attire.

Poole shared with Kaieteur Sport that he immediately set his stop watch and Allicock returned attired as instructed in 55 seconds but Vargas still informed the announcers that the match will be forfeited.

Head of the St. Lucia Boxing Association, David ‘Shakes’ Christopher, has called for the debarment of Rafehl Vargas from officiating in future games.