New facilities commissioned at New Amsterdam Regional Hospital

A number of facilities at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital in Berbice were commissioned by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Minister within the Ministry, Dr. Karen Cummings, when the two along with a delegation from The Ministry of Public Health visited Berbice last week.

Among the facilities commissioned were a new and spacious Dental Unit, a doctor’s quarters, a medical laboratory and a remodeled kitchen were also commissioned.

The Medical Laboratory and a Staff On-Call Quarter are housed in the same building with the Staff On-Call Quarter located on the upper flat and the Medical Laboratory on the lower flat. The Staff Quarter was constructed and furnished at an estimated $8M.

The medical laboratory will ensure better service delivery to patients. The facility also caters for the expansion of laboratory services while improving those currently offered to the public.

The new building has allowed for the individualisation of departments such as Microbiology, Phlebotomy, Haematology and Biochemistry, and the furnishing of new and improved equipment to the

departments. The hospital is also boosting that with the addition of the equipment they

have experienced little to no downtime in servicing communities in both Regions Five and Six.

Minister Lawrence in her speech noted that the improvements and developments within the health care system of Region Six are in keeping with the Ministry of Public Health’s vision 2020 and assured of further developments in the health care system.

It was noted that the New Dental Unit is a step in the right direction which makes way for continued development to the dental programme in the region and services provided by the hospital.

The new and upgraded Unit plays well into the hospital plans for the future where it will be offering more conservative and preventative treatment. It was noted that things have improved drastically since the opening of the new unit.

The previous department was very cramped, it wasn’t well laid, it wasn’t well lit, and there wasn’t enough space for patients. It was better laid out better lit with a better atmosphere. The new department has three operating clinics an expansion to the previous number.

The dental clinic at the hospital offers all basic dental services including “root canal treatment to school kids, basic surgeries like dental extraction, surgical extraction and soft tissue surgeries.”

The facility has a separate sterilization area, a reception area, a staff lounge and washroom.

Patients upon visiting the new unit have collectively expressed their appreciation for the refurbished facility. It is much more comfortable, Dr. Rogers explained.

Head of dental services in Guyana, Dr. Kester Sullivan was present at the commissioning ceremony.

In addition, a state-of-the-art kitchen valued $8M was commissioned by Ministers Volda Lawrence and Dr. Karen Cummings.

The ministers on touring the refurbished facility were impressed with the work done at the facility.

Dr. Cummings encouraged the staff of the New Amsterdam Hospital, to maintain the highest standards possible so that both patients and employees can benefit from its use.

The projects are in keeping with the Ministry of Public Health vision 2020.