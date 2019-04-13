Milo Schools’ football tournamentFinal kicks off 19:00hrs tomorrow night

A new champion will be crowned tomorrow night in the Milo Schools’ football tournament that will see its final being contested by Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) and Lodge Secondary of Georgetown from 19:00hrs at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Both teams had contrasting paths during their respective last four matchups at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, last Sunday, but the final is anticipated to be keenly contested.

In their semifinal win against Annandale Secondary, CWSS had a scrappy 1-0 win courtesy of a free kick off the boot of Andre Mayers but after this early goal against the East Coast boys, CWSS struggled and were lucky to not concede.

In the other semifinal, Lodge didn’t hold back and they thumped President’s College (PC) 7-0.

The Georgetown based side seemed to score at will with a brace on either side of the half from Dorwin George (37th and 76th) leading the line with single strikes from Rasheed Roberts (27th), Turston Gordon (44th), Nicolas Trotman (70th), Leroy Sealey (84th) and Marcus Bamfield (90th).

Preceding the final will be the third place playoff between PC and Annandale at 17:00hrs.

The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health through its stop gender based violence campaign.